Playoff hockey is here for the Princeton boys.
Getting their first test on Feb. 19, in the Section 5A Play-In game taking on Becker/Big Lake, the Tigers were able to pass with flying colors via a 10-0 win over the Eagles at the Princeton Ice Arena.
Earning the seventh seed in the section tournament, Princeton was tasked with taking on the Eagles as the winner would advance to take on second-seeded Cambridge-Isanti.
Having had some regular season success against Becker/Big Lake, winning both meetings against the squad, Princeton Head Coach Todd Frederick stressed the importance of not taking the game for granted against the lower seeded team. “You have to convince the kids that it’s playoff hockey, everybody is 0-0-0,” he said.
Aiming to quickly seize control of the contest to quickly quell Big Lake’s notion of an upset bid, junior forward and captain, Jake Patnode took the contest into his hands.
Just 30 seconds into the game, Patnode lit the lamp, beating the Eagles’ goaltender to give the Tigers the early 1-0 advantage to grab momentum.
Netting that first goal, Patnode was just getting started as four minutes later the junior found the back of the net again to give Princeton the 2-0, helping the Tigers to the ideal start said Frederick. “We were super happy on how we started. We were really focused and I thought we jumped on them quick enough to eliminate that hanging around atmosphere.”
Princeton continued to pour it on during that first period as senior Dalton Wille was next able to score followed by another Patnode goal to complete the hat trick, pushing the Tigers to a 4-0 lead into the first intermission.
The second period saw much of the same from the first, seeing Jake Baumann, Timmy Donnay and two more Patnode goals and another 4-0 margin earned by the Tigers to stretch the lead to 8-0 heading to the final frame.
With the game easily in hand, Princeton was able to add another two more goals, this time from Baumann with the junior completing his own hat trick to end the game with the 10-0 tally and send the Tigers on to face the Bluejackets.
Finishing the game with five goals, making it seven scores in a two-game span for Patnode, the junior has been the hot of late said Frederick as the team has been looking to ride the streak. “He is on fire right now; he is feeling it. What is fun to see that other players are identifying that he is in that groove so they are trying to get him the puck as much as possible,” he said.
Aiding in Patnode’s big night was Baumann’s three goals, Wille’s four points while Jaeger Wood had three assists in shutout victory.
Defensively, senior goaltender James Koecher turned in a complete effort as he turned away all 19 shots he faced on the night for the win.
Now sitting at 11-15-0 on the season, Princeton next prepared for a third meeting with rival, Cambridge-Isanti.
Tigers head to Isanti
Preparing to take on the Bluejackets, Princeton knows it will have its hands full with the Mississippi 8 Conference Co-Champions.
“They are a good team. They are the two-seed, you can’t take anything away from that, they have earned it,” said Frederick. The Bluejackets entered the game with a 17-7-1 record on the year.
Going 0-2 against the Bluejackets while being outscored 12-1 during the two earlier match ups against the Bluejackets, the Tigers are not discouraged by the opponent.
In fact, the Tigers eagerly await the match up against Cambridge said Frederick. “It’s going to be a tough match up for us but I like the match up. We were able to put forward a good game plan, now it just comes down to executing it,” he said.
Originally scheduled to battle in the Section 5A Quarterfinals on Feb. 22 at the Isanti Ice Arena, the game was pushed to the next day as rough winter weather delayed the meeting.
If able to get past the Bluejackets, the Tigers next competed Feb. 26 versus the winner of Mora and St. Cloud Cathedral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.