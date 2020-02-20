The Princeton wrestling team fell just short of program history as they fell to Foley in the Section 7AA championship match, by a score of 36-24 on Feb. 14 as the Falcons will advance to state as a team. The Tigers defeated Mora 45-32 on Feb. 11 and Grand Rapids 58-12 to advance to the title match.
The Tigers started off their run to the Section championship with close win over Mora on Feb. 11 in Milaca. In the two teams’ first meeting of the year, Princeton romped to a 52-15 win but the Mustangs showcased their improvement from the early season match up.
The win over Mora set up a match-up against Grand Rapids, which secured the one-seed for the 7AA North Section Tournament. Princeton proved to be more than up to the task as it knocked off the Thunderhawks with ease as the Tigers set up the match against the Foley Falcons.
Princeton jumped out a 24-9 lead but the Falcons would battle to score the match’s next 27 points to knock off the Tigers.
Tyler Wells, Parker Adkins, Jake Whitcomb, Landen Parent, Kyle Boeke and Zack Wells picked up wins for Princeton.
The Tigers will now head into the Section 7AA individual tournament on Feb. 21 with multiple wrestlers vying for a berth to the state tournament.
Foley 36, Princeton 24
106 – Tyler Wells (Princeton) over Cyler Ruhoff (Foley) Fall 3:03
113 – Levi Jacobson (Foley) over Noah Vanderbeek (Princeton) Dec 5-0
120 – Parker Adkins (Princeton) over Ethan Oswald (Foley) Dec 8-2
126 – Jake Whitcomb (Princeton) over Alex Jennissen (Foley) Dec 10-4
132 – Landen Parent (Princeton) over Caden Ruhoff (Foley) Fall 1:41
138 – Kyle Boeke (Princeton) over Micheal Rothfork (Foley) Dec 8-4
145 – Logan Thorsten (Foley) over Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (Princeton) Fall 2:56
152 – Zack Wells (Princeton) over Isaiah Fitch (Foley) Maj 14-4
160 – Michael Moulzolf (Foley) over Malachi Kolhoff (Princeton) Dec 9-5
170 – Andy Knutson (Foley) over Zach Marshall (Princeton) Dec 4-2
182 – Connor Thorsten (Foley) over Kaden Olsen (Princeton) Fall 4:59
195 – Hunter Gorecki (Foley) over Braden Nienaber (Princeton) Fall 1:41
220 – Greg Miller (Foley) over Keith Ellingson (Princeton) Dec 9-2
285 – Elijah Novak (Foley) over Jackson Berry (Princeton) Fall 0:25
Milaca
The Milaca wrestling team’s season came to an end at the hands of Foley on Feb. 11 in Milaca. The Wolves were able to open up with a 66-15 win over Pine City before running into the Falcons proved to be too much for the Wolves with a 69-3 romp.
Starting with Pine City, Milaca was able to get points early and often as the match was decided quickly with the Wolves moving on to face Foley. Co-coach Mitchel Vedders noted it was important to show some of the progress the team has made throughout the season. “It was really good to get a win over Pine City. It was a nice chance to highlight the improvements of our younger wrestlers,” said Vedders.
Onto the match with Foley, which entered ranked fourth in state, and despite Foley’s large win, Vedders was proud of how his wrestlers battled and how the younger wrestlers on the team performed.
“For Foley we knew it would be a battle for every point. Our wrestlers battled well in each match but the more experienced and battle-tested wrestlers from Foley were able to find ways to win each match. It is tough because the team score of that match doesn’t accurately show how close our wrestlers were in each individual match,” explained Vedders.
Ian Hanson was the only Milaca wrestler to win his match, defeating Michael Moulzolf by a 10-3 decision.
Now on the horizon for the Wolves is the Section 7AA individual tournament with state berths awaiting those who can advance.
Vedders knows his team will be ready. “We are ready to peak. The season can get long at times and we have seen fatigue with some of our younger wrestlers, but overall I am impressed with where are wrestlers are at mentally and physically and we are looking forward to what the weekend bring,” said Vedders. “We feel confident in our older wrestlers and are excited to see what surprises our younger wrestlers have in store,” continued the co-coach.
The tournament begins on Feb. 21 as the Wolves will head to Mora looking to showcase their improvements.
