Not many positives have come from the spread of the Coronavirus, leading to many cancellations, delays and other misfortunes. In this time of darkness and uncertainty, the “Be the Light” campaign has been a bright spot for communities showing their support for senior classes across the nation.
Princeton and Milaca both joined the movement, banded together, and were able to show overwhelming support for the Class of 2020 by simply turning on lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds on April 20.
The “Be the Light” movement swept across the state of Minnesota with nearly 300 schools joining in to show their support to the Class of 2020 and athletes who have had their season cancelled or delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic by lighting up empty stadiums and fields.
While Milaca and Princeton both varied in their showing of support, both were deemed successful by those who played a part in organizing the event for the communities.
“I was really proud of our kids, our community and our staff,” said Milaca Athletic director Brian Julson on the event. “It was a great night, it was a fun night, I much rather be in school, doing activities in class but community rallied around the event in what was a fun night.”
Starting at 8:30 p.m., Milaca’s ceremony consisted of a make-shift parade being led by Milaca police and fire trucks, with those who attended looking on from the safety of their cars. Then the stadium lights at Claffy Field were lit for the 20 minutes and 20 seconds followed by the playing of the National Anthem. The students who showed up along the rest of the audience were then treated to music and watched until the lights were shut off.
As the lights faded on Milaca’s Be the Light ceremony, Princeton’s was just about set to begin.
Beginning at 9 p.m. for the community, both the softball and baseball fields in Mark Park, John Harvey Field, and the Princeton Speedway turned on their lights but Princeton found support elsewhere expanding from just stadiums. The M Health Fairview’s helipad was also lit up to show support for not only the students but the community.
Kim Young, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, was ecstatic with how the ceremony played out with the entire city joining in to support. “I feel so proud to be a part of this community, it was incredible how was came together,” said Young, who along with Pizza Barn Owner Jody Stay, Princeton Superintendent Ben Barton and former Union-Times Editor Luther Dorr, all played a large role in orchestrating the event.
Stay agreed with Young’s thoughts Princeton’s showing for the Be the Light campaign. “It turned out fantastic, I am really happy with the cars, the energy and the excitement of the community. It was nice to see, everyone was somewhere supporting,” said Stay. “We are all in it together, as a state, as a community, as a country and the support for the community and kids was great.”
Princeton’s ceremony ended 20 minutes and 20 second after to show support for the senior class. “It was heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time,” said Young referring to the situation the senior class current finds itself in.
As for the Class of 2020 it remains yet to be seen whether the students of both Princeton and Milaca will be able to return to their classrooms or to resume their athletics, but regardless the students will be remembered. Julson summed up what this class has meant, with Princeton no doubt sharing the same feelings towards their class. “I’ve been in education for 18 years and even though this was my first year in Milaca, I was truly impressed and honored to get to the know senior class, it really is a special senior class. I really feel for our seniors, and I am hoping this is not the end for our them, but if it is, I know they will go on to do great things and represent Milaca wherever they go.”
