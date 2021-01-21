The Princeton and Milaca wrestling teams kicked off their respective seasons this past week with the Tigers hosting two triangulars while Milaca traveled to Hibbing to battle with Cambridge- Isanti on the mats.
The Tigers hosted triangulars against Big Lake and Albany on Jan. 14 while hosting North Branch and Dassel-Cokato the following night.
Despite having to battle through injuries, Princeton still was able to compete hard against Big Lake, but pins led to the defeat for the Tigers as they fell 42-30 against the Hornets.
Tyler Wells, Landen Parent, Zach Marshall, Kaden Olson, and Jackson Berry were able to pick up pins of their own but it wasn’t enough in the loss.
Back at it again the following night, Princeton was able to bounce back in a big was against North Branch, winning 63-12 paired with a tight loss to Dassel-Cokato, 40-32.
The Tigers returned to action Jan 21 as they wrestled Bemidji and Monticello in Princeton.
As for the Wolves, they took on the Bluejackets and fell just short of victory with a 37-34 defeat.
Brody Ash and Bodee Zens led the way picking up victories while joined by Jack Schoenborn, Caleb Sahlstrom, Seth Noack, Jack Hanson and Colbee Zens as other wrestlers to step up to grab victories.
Milaca hit the mats again on Jan. 21 as they traveled to Melrose to compete in the triangular.
