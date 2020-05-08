The Princeton and Milaca archery teams’ seasons were derailed due to the Coronavirus, but that did not stop the two from completing their seasons at the State Tournament. The National Archery in the School Program hosted a virtual tournament, in which the Tigers were able to place first in the 3-D category at the high school level while the Wolves’ elementary team placed first for both 3-D and Bulls-Eye.
For the NASP to score the tournament, it got creative. The NASP took the last three tournaments that each school, took the individual scores the archers had scored, and averaged out to get the state results.
Princeton was able to grab first place with a 1,677 score in 3-D while placing second in Bulls-Eye with a 3,365. Merissa and Jake Whitcomb led the way for the Tigers with 289 and 287 for 3-D placing them second overall for both boys and girls. Merissa scored a 289 in Bulls-Eye, good enough for first place for high school girls.
Milaca finished third and eighth respectively. Cole Heacock placed seventh in 3-D with a 279 while Preston Faber led the Wolves with 283 in Bulls-Eye.
Champlin Park came in first place in Bulls-Eye beating the Tigers by just 20 points.
For Milaca’s elementary title, the Wolves were able to average out a 1,395 in 3-D and 2,928 in Bulls-Eye making Milaca state champions for both. Carrie Vesel was happy with the accomplishment for the students, but disappointed by being unable to finish the season. “We are really proud of them, unfortunate we didn’t get to finish the season off,” said Vesel.
The Virtual State Tournament brought a close to the careers for both of Princeton and Milaca’s senior archers, as the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
