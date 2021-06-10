Entering their do or die Section 6AA Play-in game against Staples-Motley, the Milaca softball team hoped to keep their season alive for at least one more game.
The Wolves were able to do that, rolling over the Cardinals by a 17-0 score to advance into the Section 6AA bracket to set up a match up against top-seeded Pierz on the Pioneers’ field on June 1.
Milaca was able to win the contest in four innings, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the process.
Back for the second game, the Wolves were not able to keep the run going, falling later that day to Pierz by a 21-4 score.
In the contest against Pierz, the Pioneers were able to jump on top early, never looking back as they scored 10 runs in the first, 10 more in the second and one in the third to bring the game to an early end, closing the book on Milaca’s season.
With the loss, the young Wolves closed their year at 2-19.
Looking to next season, Milaca will lose just a few seniors while returning a young core with hopes of improving on this past year.
Tigers softball eliminated by Bluejackets
Coming into the Softball Section 7AAA Double Elimination Tournament, Princeton would start its run facing a tough Chisago Lakes team, ranked among some of the best in the state.
Having just played the Wildcats five days prior to the June 2 match up and hanging tough in a 4-1 loss, the Tigers looked to keep the score close again.
Chisago Lakes had other ideas as the Wildcats were able to run to the 13-0 win on their home field, knocking Princeton into the losers’ bracket.
Following the loss to the Wildcats, the Tigers were next in action three days later against Hibbing, looking to keep their season alive.
Playing at Braun Park in Cloquet, Princeton battled hard but ultimately fell by a 15-5 score by the hands of the Bluejackets’ to end its season.
With the loss, the Tigers finished their year with a 2-20 record.
Losing just two seniors to graduation, Princeton will look to bounce back in a big way next season.
