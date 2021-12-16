There’s always a little extra motivation when the Princeton and Milaca square off, regardless of what sport.
That could be said to apply even more so when the Tigers and Wolves meet on the wrestling mats.
In the battle of the two rivals separated by less than 15 miles, Princeton was able to come out on top via a 54-24 decision during the Tigers’ Tri on Dec. 9, at Princeton’s “P” Gym.
Though the Tigers were able to top Milaca, both teams were dispatched by the Becker, the third team in attendance at the triangular.
The Bulldogs were able to defeat Princeton, 44-19 to start the night, followed by a 59-9 win over Milaca next before the Tigers and Wolves closed out the night against each other.
Bulldogs 44, Tigers 19
Kicking off the night with a matchup of some the top dogs in Section 6AA squared off as Princeton and Becker battled.
Though falling to the Bulldogs, Tigers’ Head Coach Brian Hellman was pleased with the effort shown by his team. “I thought we wrestled pretty well throughout the dual but they are pretty strong up and down their lineup,” said Hellman.
Picking up victories for Princeton was Levi Thompson at 106-pounds, James Kohl at 132, Tyler Wells at 138, Ethan Ballweber at 145 and Kaden Olson at 195.
Stacking against the Tigers’ chance to walk away victorious against Becker was a few open weights that added up against Princeton. “Giving 18 points of that bat there, it’s tough to win a dual,” said Hellman.
Becker 59, Milaca 9
Up next was the Wolves’ turn to take on the tough Bulldogs’ team.
Becker was able to open up with three wins, along with two forfeits to grab the commanding lead before junior captain Jack Schoenborn was able to get the Wolves on the board with a pin over his opponent at the 138 weight class.
The Bulldogs then continued their run, winning each match until other junior captain, Logan Ash picked up a 4-2 win over his heavyweight counterpart to bring the match to its final score.
Though suffering 50-point loss, Milaca Co-Head Coach Mitch Vedders liked what he saw from the team. “It highlighted where we aren’t strong but also showed we have a group that isn’t going to give up,” said Vedders.
Princeton 54, Milaca 24
Closing out the night, the rival Tigers and Wolves grappled on the mats.
The Tigers again were hurt by forfeits as Princeton gave the Wolves 24 points via open weights.
But that would prove to be the only way Milaca would score, as the Tigers swept the weights were they fielded a wrestler.
Beating their rival to the north was a nice after suffering many one-sided losses in the past was nice to accomplish said Hellman. “Years ago, it used to be the opposite way around, so there’s a little extra push now that the tables have kind of turned,” he said.
On the other side, it showed the Wolves where they have to get to in order to compete at the level Milaca has been known for. “We are a step behind Becker and Princeton guys. Their top wrestlers are better than what we can put on the mat right now,” said Vedders.
Opening with a win by Thompson at 106, Princeton then won from weights 126 to 195 before forfeiting the final two weights of the night to claim the victory.
In that stretch, Devon Bragg, Kohl, Wells, Ballweber, Noah Vanderbeek, Parker Adkins, Will Schultz, Riley Paetznick-Huhtala and Olson all picked up wins for Princeton while Lincoln Starr, Austin Linder, Colbee Zens and Ash won via forfeit for Milaca.
The Princeton Tri was the only action of the week for the Wolves while the Tigers traveled to Andover on Dec. 11 for an invite.
Tigers place third in Andover
Finishing off their week with a trip to the Andover Invite, the Tigers rode several strong performances to place third in the Huskies’ meet.
Wells, Ballweber, Shultz, and Olson were able to claim first place finishes in the tough fields while Adkins and Vanderbeek placed second for Princeton.
Up next
Princeton returned to the mats on Dec. 16 hosting Monticello before Bemidji and Foley came to town the following night to square off against the Tigers.
As for Milaca, the Wolves traveled to Hibbing on Dec. 14 before a trip to Pine City on Dec. 16 followed by a home meet against Sauk Centre/Melrose to wrap up the week.
