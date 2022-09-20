Coaching: Head coach Montana Becker (third season) assistant coach Claire Naslund (first season) diving coach Mindy Lawrence (first season)
2021 recap: The Tigers again showed improvement in the pool under Becker.
Coaching: Head coach Montana Becker (third season) assistant coach Claire Naslund (first season) diving coach Mindy Lawrence (first season)
2021 recap: The Tigers again showed improvement in the pool under Becker.
“Last season was a strong season for the Tigers. We won several dual meets and had some strong finishes at the section final. One of our athlete’s Callie Metsala, broke several school records throughout the season and competed at the state Championship meet,” she said.
Key Returners: Metsala again returns to the pool for Princeton. The now senior is joined along with several key returners, in Jenna Bumgarner, Kayla Haux and Lanie Resendiz to name just a few Tigers back.
What to watch for: The season has already gotten off to a strong start for Princeton. Already notching some wins against Holdingford, Big Lake and St. Cloud Apollo, Becker expects the team to continue to grow.
“The current roster of athletes is one of the strongest groups of swimmers our team has seen since I started coaching at Princeton.”
“I anticipate a very competitive season for the Princeton Tigers,” she continued.
Schedule:
Sept. 6 vs. Milaca at Princeton High School 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Cambridge-Isanti High School 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Invitational at Milaca High School 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 22 vs. Becker at Becker High School 6 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Chisago Lakes at Princeton High School
Oct. 4 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School Meet 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Monticello at Princeton High School 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Invitational at Cambridge-Isanti High School 1 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs. Big Lake at Princeton High School 6 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.