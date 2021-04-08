2020 Results: Season canceled due to COVID-19
Heading into the Princeton track season, after a two year break due to COVID-19, Head Coach Tom Ostroot wasn’t sure what to expect coming back for the squad. According to Ostroot, the biggest question is always how they athletes spend their time during the offseason.
The Tigers look to prove that they didn’t squander the time off and aim to burst out of the gates into the track season.
Antonio Candia, a standout hurdler for Princeton, said that despite being thrown off of a routine with last year being canceled, many track participants for the Tigers worked hard in the offseason to be prepared for the chance to compete again. “Not having a season last year definitely took a hit for our routine but we have been trying to do some stuff before the season and during the winter by getting in groups and running,” said the senior.
With the hard work put in showing off in some of the early season workouts, fellow senior in Ethan Monroe thinks the team can turn some heads on the track this year. “I think we will do pretty good as a team this season, we got a lot of fast people and we have a lot of people coming up,” said Monroe, a varsity pole vaulter who aims to possibly make a run to the state meet.
Paired with the hard work put into the offseason. Princeton will return some talented runners from two years ago.
Leading the way for that group will be Kaitlyn Sautter, who currently holds the record for the 100-meter dash for the Tigers.
Sautter, though being really early in the season, has a good feeling about the Tigers’ squad this year. “I think it is promising, I have a good feeling about it. It’s hard to tell right now, but I feel like we can compete well in the conference,” she said.
Sautter also aspires to once again break her record for the 100, along with some other records she nearly broke as a freshman. “I would like to break my 100 record again and there a few other records I could break with some work and training,” said Sautter.
Being headlined by some strong returning performers, there will still be some questions heading into the year for Princeton.
Ostroot looks to lean on his returning varsity runners while aiming to grow some of the younger athletes on the team. “There’s a lot of unknowns but we got some quality people in spots and we’ll see if we can develop some of the younger ones. It will be interesting to see,” he said.
One of the unknowns will be Tyah Rothschadl.
Rothschadl, who suffered a severe knee injury last year, was able to recently be cleared to partake in her senior season of track.
Before the injury, Rothschadl was a standout runner for the team and now looks to get back to her old form. “I just want to improve and get back to where I was. I’d be really happy with that,” she said.
Another unknown will be Ostroot stepping into a new position for the team.
With the departure of the old throwing coach, Ostroot will fill the vacant position. “I’m going to be learning along with the kids but I think it will be a good experience for them and me,” he said on the change.
With the Tigers now jumping into the season, Ostroot believes the preparation will solve all of the unknowns around the team. “We are going to pretty well prepared coming into the season, that’s my hope,” said Ostroot.
Princeton got its chance to return to the track and show their preparations on April 13 as they traveled to Becker to begin its season.
