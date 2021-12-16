2021 Results: 5th place finish at Section 3A Meet.
Just looking at the makeup of the Princeton boys swim and diving team, an outsider’s opinion might be that the Tigers were in for a rebuilding season as youth reigns for the squad.
Princeton Head Coach Lindsy Paurus understands that view but disagrees with what all that youth will produce this year in the pool. “I think we would be better than you would guess. Just by looking at the youth, you would expect a rebuilding year,” said Paurus.
Along with a young roster, the team will be without state entrant and longtime program member, Tony McNiff, who graduated last spring.
Other than McNiff, the Tigers will return nearly everybody from last year’s squad with another year of experience under their belts. “We are coming back in about where we left off, minus Tony (McNiff),” said Paurus.
With all of those returners, though having youth plentiful, Princeton believes it can have a good year in the pool.
Leading that youthful charge of the Tigers’ this season will be captains and versatile swimmers, senior Cam Metsala and junior Brennan Close, who also are expecting a strong year in the pool for Princeton.
Metsala attributes the possibility for a good year to the attitude and cohesion of the members of the team. “It’s more than just a sport, it’s a brotherhood here and we all want to compete and push each other to the next level,” said Metsala.
Close agreed. “It’s really more like a family,” he said.
Paurus has even noticed a difference in the pool for Princeton as the team embraces that brother-like mentality. “The attitude is different this year. The attitude is going to carry over and it should be a very positive season,” she said.
Having that bond and different attitude between team members has already paid dividends as many of the members of the Princeton team has showed up to practice fit and ready to go.
Now it will become a matter on focusing and honing form and technique.
Compared to just getting distance covered in the pool, technique work will be the most key to the younger swimmers believes Close. “Rather than pounding yards all the time, we really need to focus on our technique,” he said.
As the younger guys work on that form, some of those guys will have to be prepared to dive in to competition at the varsity level.
It won’t all be reliant on that youthful movement as some standout swimmers will return in Pau Valdivieso and Ethan Knudson and a handful of others, joining Metsala and Close.
The mix of youth and experience will take some time to gel but if the team can put it all together, the Tigers should be able to make it to where they want to be at the end of the season. “At first it might be a little rocky to see where we are but towards the end of the season we will be in good winning shape,” said Metsala.
If the Tigers can find that stride as the season progresses, Metsala would like to see Princeton send a full roster to sections and possibly even have a couple guys advance past that. “We would love to get a full section roster and send a couple guys to state,” he said.
Before the Tigers get to that point in the season, Princeton will dive into the season on Dec. 9, hosting Chisago Lakes.
Seeing the team’s early performance in the pool in practice, Paurus eagerly waits for what the season kickoff will bring. “I’m excited to see what times we will pull next week,” she said.
