Coming into the return of the Grand Rapids Annual American Legion Baseball Tournament, the Princeton boys of Post 216 came in hot, winners of seven of their last eight games, looking to keep rolling.
As the 10 team tournament featuring two pools of five kicked off the tournament on June 25, the Tigers were not able to keep their hot streak going, falling to pool opponents Fridley Gold, 5-3, and Tri-City Maroon at 8-2 while losing 5-2 to Grand Rapids the next day. A few hours after suffering the loss to the Thunderhawks, the Tigers were able to rebound to defeat Worthington, 8-6 to finish their time in pool play.
Going 1-3 was not enough to advance Princeton to the next and final day of play, ending the Tigers’ time at the Grand Rapids Tournament.
Winning the tournament was the Superior Reds, who were able to defeat Grand Rapids in the championship game.
Fridley Gold 5, Princeton 3
Kicking off Post 216’s appearance in the tournament was a pitcher making his legion debut in Zach Schroeder as Princeton geared up to take on Fridley Gold.
Schroder was able to pitch well early as the Tigers’ offense pushed across a couple runs to grab the 3-2 lead after three innings of play as a pair of RBIs from Devon Day’s bat had Princeton sitting in a good spot.
However, Fridley Gold was able to tie up the game in the fourth inning while pushing across the go ahead run off of Schroder the next inning.
Fridley then held down the Princeton bats to sneak to the two run victory.
Despite taking the loss, Princeton Legion Head Coach Troy Kinney was pleased with what he saw from the junior pitcher. “He (Schroder) pitched very well, that was his first legion start and I was happy with what we saw from him,” said Kinney.
Schroeder finished his debut going the distance while striking out two and walking three in the loss.
At the plate, Day finished with two hits to go along with his two RBIs while Mitchell Krone added three hits in the loss.
Up next for Princeton awaited Tri-City Maroon later that day.
Tri-City Maroon 8,
Princeton 2
The contest versus Tri-City Maroon, a team featuring Irondale High School players, saw Princeton struggle to hang with their opponent with Post 216 falling behind early on the way to the six-run loss.
“We didn’t do anything too great in that game,” said Kinney on the loss.
Ending the day at 0-2, the Tigers looked to get back on the right track the next day preparing for Grand Rapids and Worthington.
Grand Rapids 5, Princeton 2
Back in action on June 26, the Tigers took on host of the tournament in Grand Rapids.
Princeton was able to play better than it did against Tri-City Maroon, but wasn’t able to come through in the clutch according to Kinney. “We played pretty well but we had no timely hitting. We left a lot of guys on base,” he said.
Krone and Ryan Brown combined to each pitch three innings in the defeat while the Princeton offense only manage five singles in the contest.
Sitting at 0-3 on the tournament, the Tigers next would square off with Worthington.
Princeton 8, Worthington 6
With both teams entering the contest winless for the tournament, each was desperate to pull out the victory.
The Tigers would jump ahead first, scoring early and often as Princeton sat nursing a 6-0 lead after two innings of play.
However, Worthington would not go quietly as they would slowly chip away against Tigers’ starter Daniel Minks pushing across two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to make it just a single score game.
Princeton’s Eli Gibbs, taking over on the mound for Minks, was tasked with shutting down the hard charging Worthington and to preserve the single run lead.
Gibbs was able to do just, holding on to the advantage while the Tigers’ offense added a couple insurance runs as Princeton hung on to the 8-6 victory and ended its tournament on a high note.
Princeton’s offense broke out scoring eight runs on 10 hits in the game seeing Ryan Krone, Mitchell Krone, Kevin Rahe, Geoffrey Skeim and Brown all hit doubles in the win.
Despite going 1-3 in the tournament, Kinney was pleased with how the defense played as they only totaled two errors in the four games, also adding that the fielding is a big reason to Princeton’s 8-4 start to the legion season.
With the Grand Rapids Tournament wrapped up, now up next for Princeton was a home meeting against Zimmerman on June 29 followed by a trip to Big Lake two days later.
Both meetings were doubleheaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.