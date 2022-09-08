Princeton was sure to have its hands full in the season opener against Dassel-Cokato on Sept. 2, under the Friday night lights.

Sports P FB holds on versus Dassel.jpg

The Princeton defense swarms to a Dassel-Cokato player during the Tigers’ 34-27 win over the Chargers on Sept. 2.

Taking on a Chargers team that hadn’t lost since November of 2020, a streak of 16 games, the Tigers readied to battle the 2021 Class AAA state champions in Dassel-Cokato.

Load comments