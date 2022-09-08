Princeton was sure to have its hands full in the season opener against Dassel-Cokato on Sept. 2, under the Friday night lights.
Taking on a Chargers team that hadn’t lost since November of 2020, a streak of 16 games, the Tigers readied to battle the 2021 Class AAA state champions in Dassel-Cokato.
Princeton, however, played like the champion at John Harvey Field, getting the big victory in the kickoff to the season after a big stop in the fourth quarter to stop a game-tying drive, followed by pushing to a first down to go into victory formation.
“That’s what you need to do to be a high level team. A successful team, a championship team, if you want to win those big games, you need to be able to step up in times like that,” said Fay.
Jumping into the contest, the Tigers opened the scoring on the night after an Ethan Ballweber 15-yard rushing touchdown by the senior running back to lead 7-0 early in the first quarter. But, the Chargers answered right back just over six minutes later to the tie the ball game up at a touchdown a piece.
The Tigers received the ball back and marched down the field to again break the tie, this time with senior quarterback Cooper Drews calling his own number and scrambling for a matching 15-yard touchdown on the quarterback keeper to make it 14-7. That score was answered by the Chargers as they rumbled down field, running for a four-yard score and after the extra point, the game was knotted back up.
Then, Princeton’s air attack took over. Drews first tossed a 13-yard strike to senior wide receiver Jonah Hviding before finding Eli Gibbs with 40 seconds to go in the first half to take a 28-14 advantage into the break.
“He (Drews) played a great game, it’s really nice to have that confidence and trust in that,” said Fay.
Back from the half, Princeton ballooned its lead even further with a 2-yard run by Jake Baumann for a score, leading by 34-14 over midway through the third. But, Dassel-Cokato came roaring back,
Rushing for two scores over the next four minutes, the game was cut to a 34-27 lead for the Tigers with 10:13 to go in the fourth.
“We know a team like Dassel is able to score at will. No lead is ever safe,” said Fay.
Clinging to the lead, the Tigers found themselves in a tight spot. The Chargers were deep into Princeton territory, time winding down in the fourth, yards away from a possible tie game. That’s when the defense stepped up.
On a fourth-and-one, Princeton’s line pushed back, not moving an inch to force the turnover on downs and halt the Dassel-Cokato drive.
“For our guys to be able to step up and be able to make that stop, at a crucial moment like that showed what our team is capable of doing,” said Fay.
Though the stop proved to be big, Princeton still needed a first down to seal the win and snap the streak by Dassel-Cokato.
After an 8-yard run by Baumann, a 2-yard rush on the following play by Garrett Sautter reached the first down marker and allowed the offense to go into victory formation.
Drews completed 15 of 21 passes for 232 yards and two score through the air, while also adding a rushing touchdown. Baumann and Ballweber totaled 127 yards on the ground, both adding one score. Hviding and Gibbs each had four catches in the win for 55 and 50 yards, respectively.
The Tigers totaled 432 yards of offense in the win.
Defensively, Drews led the team with 8 tackles while Christian Williams, Hviding each had five in the win.
Moving on from the win over Dassel-Cokato, it doesn’t get much easier for the Tigers. Princeton will next face the Zimmerman Thunder.
Defense will be key to the result in what figures to be a grind of a game, said Fay.
“I’m expecting a battle. We saw them in sections and we were luckily enough to have things go in our favor and I know they didn’t forget that. We know that they can be explosive so we have to be ready and dialed in each play.”
The Thunder and Tigers roared in John Harvey Field on Sept. 9, with kickoff schedule for 7 p.m. in the contest.
