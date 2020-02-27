The Princeton girls basketball teams’ regular season came to an end at the hands of Becker losing their season finale 87-64 on Feb. 21 as the Tigers will head into the Section 7AAA as the second seed.
Becker, which entered the game ranked second in Class 3A proved to be too much for Princeton as the Bulldogs were able to jump out to a 29-point lead at half and never looked back as they coasted to the 23-point victory.
Madison James and Lauren Bjurman paced the offense for the Tigers as the two combined for 49 points and 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in the defeat.
Becker used efficient three-point shooting to distance itself from Princeton, knocking down 11 out of 22 shots from behind the arc.
The loss ended the Tigers regular season record at 14-14 while 7-7 in the Mississippi 8. Becker moved to 24-2 while 14-0 in the conference.
Princeton will now shift its focus to the playoffs, with its first-round opponent Cloquet, with the Tigers having already defeated the Lumberjacks 77-33 on Dec. 21.
If able to advance past Cloquet, Princeton will face the winner of Hibbing and Chisago Lakes.
Hermantown received the No. 1 seed in Section 7AAA, and owns a 17-point win over the Tigers.
Princeton will begin its postseason journey on Feb. 26, hosting Cloquet.
