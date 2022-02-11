The Princeton boys’ basketball team has experienced great success on the court so far this season.
As the Tigers stand at 16-1, atop the Mississippi 8 conference with an 8-0 record, the season has seen some individual accolades come with that great success.
Among those includes senior forward Haydn Stay reaching the 1,000-point plateau back on Dec. 10, in a road win over Little Falls, a great accomplishment in its own right.
But that wasn’t the only point-total related goal Stay was gunning for.
Sitting just another 43 points away was a family held record; Stay’s grandfather, Noel Paulson’s record of 1,043 varsity points in his career playing for southern Minnesota’s Hayfield Vikings.
Entering into Princeton’s nonconference match up against Duluth Denfeld, Stay sat just 11 points away from taking the scoring title his grandpa built that had stood since 1963.
Coming through with 12 points, Stay was able to take the family title in the blowout win over the Hunters.
“It’s pretty cool, it’s definitely a different game from when he played. I’m pretty sure when he played, they didn’t have a three-point line so all his buckets where two’s or free throws, so that’s still pretty impressive,” said Stay on passing Paulson, while giving his departed grandfather credit for doing so under different circumstances.
Though Stay was able to pass Paulson in the scoring column, without some help from a former Viking, the changing of guard may have gone unnoticed.
Standout Athlete
Growing up, Jody Stay knew her father was a heck of an athlete. “We knew that he was a good athlete, I remember specifically when I was a kid knowing he was a four sport athlete,” she said, as he played football, basketball, track and baseball for the small-town Hayfield Vikings, lettering 13 times.
But what no one knew, was how big of standout player Paulson was on the court.
“What we didn’t know or did he was how many points he scored in his high school career, they didn’t really keep track of that back then. He knew he had over 1,000 but he didn’t know by how much,” said Jody Stay.
It wasn’t until Ron Evjen, who grew up in Hayfield, graduated six years after Paulson and went on to a lengthy career as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent in Hayfield, did some digging.
Evjen was able to find the total of 1,043 total points at the varsity level while discovering Paulson was the first 1,000-point scorer in Hayfield’s history, having a plaque made for the accomplishment, earning him a spot in the Vikings’ Hall of Fame.
With the publicity earned by Paulson’s career coming to light, it led to another connection for the Stay family.
Paulson’s coach during his playing career in Paul Mork, saw his former player be awarded as well as noticing Stay’s career taking off on the court.
That prompted Mork, who’s coaching career spanned six decades for basketball, football, baseball and cross country, to reach out to the Stays.
Thus the idea of Mork attending one of Stay’s games for the Tigers was born.
Though hoping to be in attendance for Stay’s breaking of Paulson’s record of 1,043, Mork instead watched Princeton take on Alexandria in a clash of top-10 teams in the Granite City Classic on Dec. 29 at St. Cloud State’s Halenbeck Hall.
Runs in the family
By the time Haydn’s interest in basketball was in full bloom, Paulson wasn’t able to be as active to show Stay a move or two. “I would shoot with him a little bit but not anything like one on one,” said Stay.
Despite this, Stay’s play was reminiscent of his grandfather’s said Mork. “He’s build more strongly than Noel (Paulson) was but very similar in their intensity and moxie,” said Mork, alluding to Haydn’s future of playing Division I football at the University of North Dakota this upcoming fall.
The similarities continued. “Be in the right spot, help out on defense and hit the boards like mad. There was the chance to take the outside shot but Haydn saw the chance to penetrate and he just took off. That was Noel,” Mork said after watching Stay and the Tigers knock off Alexandria.
Being able to watch Stay play nearly 60 years after Paulson’s high school career ended brought the former coach great emotion. “You love it because of people that love the game. As a coach, you appreciate people who have taken the time to hone their craft to get good at it and be fierce competitors,” he said comparing Stay and Paulson despite the difference in era.
Stay’s record
As Stay continues to build on the family’s record as his senior season advances, the comparison between the two great family athletes won’t fade.
It may be a while before the record falls as the family has yet to see athletes like Paulson or Haydn said Jody Stay. “As far as all the athletes we’ve had in the family; we were never at the level that my dad or Haydn are at.”
Stay’s grasp on the record looked to grow even stronger on Feb. 8, as Princeton took on Monticello on the Tigers’ court.
