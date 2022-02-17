Big during the Tigers girls’ basketball mid-season turn around has been an improved defense.
The second game of the Communities for Carter doubleheader on Feb. 11 against the St. Francis Saints saw that as Princeton rode a strong defensive effort to a 58-45 Mississippi 8 victory on the Tigers’ court.
“We finally have been able to set the tone from our defense. We kept it high, some mistakes here and there but we were consistently strong,” said Princeton Head Coach Pedro Valdivieso after the Tigers’ win over the Saints.
Playing in the second game of the double header, the Tigers knew they would have a big crowd on hand after witnessing the boys’ game that saw a big turnout for the event to help support Carter Julson.
Instead of letting nerves get to the team of playing in front of the large group of fans, the team looked to use the energy from the fans to their advantage said senior Kaitlyn Sautter.
The strategy proved to be an effective one said the senior. “With the energy in the gym, there were some many people. Our bench had energy, our team had energy, we were here for Carter and we wanted to win,” she said.
Using the boost from the big audience, the Tigers were able to start strong and jump out to the early 9-5 advantage.
But the Saints were not discouraged, fighting back over the next chunk of game time to answer with a 14-5 run to take a five-point lead with time winding down in the first half.
Now trailing, the Tigers found a way to improve in an area they had been struggling with, finishing with a strong end to the half said Valdivieso. “The end of the first half we were finishing strong, where we were struggling in the past couple games,” said the coach.
Rallying from the deficit, Princeton was able to sneak back ahead in the final minute of the first half after a Lillian Tidrick three-pointer sent the team to the locker room with a 23-22 halftime lead.
Back after the break, the Tigers carried the momentum from the flurry to end the half to gain some distance over the Saints, build their lead to as many as double-digits as the second half wore on.
Again, however, St. Francis pressured Princeton, making it a 48-43 game with under five-minutes to go in the game.
During winning time, the Tigers were able to answer the call, going on a 10-2 run to finish the game and seal the victory over the conference opponent.
Offensively, Princeton was again led by senior shooting guard, Madison James, who finished with 28 points in the win while the eighth-grader in Tidrick, had nine points.
Picking up the win, the Tigers now sit at 8-15 on the year and 6-5 in their last 11 games while St. Francis dropped to 3-19.
As the season winds down, Princeton is vying for a home playoff game.
Knowing that gives the Tigers extra motivation down the stretch said Sautter. “We know all these games are crucial for our seeding in the section. We would prefer to be third rather than fourth,” she said.
The quest to finish the season strongly started on Feb. 15, as the Tigers took to the road to take on North Branch.
