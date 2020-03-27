Sports P BHOC Southard.jpg.png

Jack Southard of Princeton was awarded the Mississippi 8 Forward of the Year award. 

 Submitted Photo

Jack Southard, Dylan Cook and Ryan Meland highlight Princeton’s hockey three all-conference awardees, while also having five others announced as honorable mentions.

Southard, most notably, was also awarded Mississippi 8 Forward of the Year after his 70 points on the year (38 goals, 32 assists). Southard in his senior season was also able to break Princeton’s all-time point record of 152, as he finished his career with 165 points.

Cook was able to snag first team all-conference as well, as the junior was able to put up 77 points with 50 assists, putting his season in the record books as the Tigers’ new leader for points and assists in a single-season. Meland also grabbed a spot on a Mississippi 8 all-conference team.

Princeton’s five all-conference honorable mentions were Ray Anderson, Hunter Burian, Tyler Danielson, Brody Lindquist and Cade Pazdernik who received the honor.

The Tigers, who finished their season with a 5-1 loss to Monticello in the Section 5A Semifinals with a 14-13-1 record, will now move forward with four new captains in Cook, Meland, Blake Smith and Cameron Jensen. These four will along with the rest of the Tigers will have to replace eight seniors, including Southard, if they hope to get Princeton back to its first state tournament since 2016.

