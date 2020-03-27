Jack Southard, Dylan Cook and Ryan Meland highlight Princeton’s hockey three all-conference awardees, while also having five others announced as honorable mentions.
Southard, most notably, was also awarded Mississippi 8 Forward of the Year after his 70 points on the year (38 goals, 32 assists). Southard in his senior season was also able to break Princeton’s all-time point record of 152, as he finished his career with 165 points.
Cook was able to snag first team all-conference as well, as the junior was able to put up 77 points with 50 assists, putting his season in the record books as the Tigers’ new leader for points and assists in a single-season. Meland also grabbed a spot on a Mississippi 8 all-conference team.
Princeton’s five all-conference honorable mentions were Ray Anderson, Hunter Burian, Tyler Danielson, Brody Lindquist and Cade Pazdernik who received the honor.
The Tigers, who finished their season with a 5-1 loss to Monticello in the Section 5A Semifinals with a 14-13-1 record, will now move forward with four new captains in Cook, Meland, Blake Smith and Cameron Jensen. These four will along with the rest of the Tigers will have to replace eight seniors, including Southard, if they hope to get Princeton back to its first state tournament since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.