2021 Results 6-11 (4-9 in M8, 7th) Lost to Northern Lakes 4-3(OT) in Section 5A Quarterfinals
Last season was a rollercoaster for the Tigers boys hockey team.
Battling COVID-19 shutdowns, Princeton would find itself playing solid hockey before needing to take a break due to health and safety protocols, halting any momentum gained by the team.
“We would be on this wonderful roll of putting games together, then all of a sudden we get shut down and we weren’t able to get on the ice,” said Princeton Head Coach Todd Frederick.
It wasn’t until the final week of the season when the Tigers were able to put it all together, winning three straight before an overtime loss to Northern Lakes in Section 5A Quarterfinals brought an end to the up and down season.
With COVID-19 hopefully on the backburner for the Princeton hockey team, the Tigers look to carry that improved play down the stretch into the new year to take a big step forward on the ice.
Keying that movement in the right direction will be a large group of players that have seen the ice at the varsity level.
The Tigers will be returning seven forwards that saw significant varsity time, four defensemen with experience along with a goaltender that held his own in net.
Having all that experience coming back to the team will be a great boon to Princeton this year as depth will be a strength said Frederick. “We are deep, better skilled and game ready in every position. We have guys now that have roughly 55 games under their belts, that’s a great maturity to have.”
Added to the experience at the varsity level will be production as three of the top four scorers will also be back in forwards Dalton Wille and Jake Patnode along with defenseman Brody Lindquist, who combined for 36 points last season.
Returning that mix of talent, the biggest thing now for the Tigers will be to get the unit to gel on the ice.
Patnode said the team is already starting to see that trend in the right direction leading to a sense of optimism. “This season is looking promising for how the younger guys are filling roles and how the seniors and juniors kept their roles and are filling the spots that we lost last year,” said the junior.
Frederick is also seeing the team start to mesh at an accelerated rate compared to seasons past. “You can tell in practice, we have gotten to more stuff in the first week in a half than the past couple years,” said Frederick.
Being ahead from where they have been in the past, Wille hopes the team can capitalize on the strong beginning and have it lead to a good start on the ice for the team. “We have to have a good start. The last couple years in a row, we have had a bad start and the rest of the season it has been a catch up. If we can get ahead of that early, it will be huge,” said Wille, as Princeton has started the last two seasons at 0-4.
A good start will only further help the Tigers’ goals of taking home a Mississippi 8 Championship along with a possible trip to the state tournament.
“Everybody on a high school hockey team hopes to go to state so that is what we are gunning for,” said Lindquist.
However, a new challenge will be presented to Princeton to reach that goal as Section 5A has changed.
Adding programs with pedigree in St. Cloud Cathedral and Little Falls, the section will only be tougher to navigate to a possible state tournament.
Lindquist believes the Tigers’ have the opportunity hang tough with anyone they suit up against if they put it all together. “This year we have a wonderful group of guys. The positivity is there. The work ethic is there. We just have so many more leaders on the team than we did last year. If those leaders can show that leadership and take that role and the younger guys take their roles and everybody becomes one team together, we can do well against those top dog teams,” he said.
Princeton got to kick off its campaign to try achieve its goals on Dec. 2, taking on new section foe and one of those top dogs in Little Falls at the Flyer’s Exchange Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.