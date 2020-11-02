The Tigers knew they would be in for a fight against Zimmerman. Even with Princeton jumping out to a double-digit lead, the Thunder would make a charge to steal the game.
The Tigers were just able to make enough plays to hold on to the 16-12 victory on Oct. 23 at John Harvey Field.
Coming into the match up, Head Coach Ryan Fay knew it would be a battle despite the Thunder entering the game 0-2. “That’s a program we have struggled with,” he said.
Princeton was not struggling with Zimmerman early in the contest. The Tigers were able to score early in the first quarter after a Cooper Drews quarterback run to give Princeton the 7-0 lead after the Zach Marshall PAT.
Princeton would then add a 30-yard field goal by Marshall to grab the 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter after failing to punch in the touchdown.
The Tigers would once again get themselves into scoring position but Zimmerman’s defense held strong forcing another field goal by Marshall as Princeton jumped out to the 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Fay was happy with the good start but knew scoring a couple touchdowns could have put the game away. “We came out pretty hot there but we had an opportunity to blow them out in the first half,” said Fay.
The Thunder took full advantage of Princeton inability to further distance themselves making it a 13-6 game after a rushing touchdown by Zimmerman. The score would hold into the half.
Princeton received the ball to start the half and immediately marched down the field but once against saw their drive stall leading to a long field goal attempt by Marshall. Marshall proved to be up to the task as he drilled the 40-yard attempt, giving Princeton the 10-point advantage.
Though wanting to score touchdowns, having a solid kicking game proved huge in the match up against the section foe. “We were excited by our kicking game. We let them know that they were the difference in the game and we are glad to have that in our back pocket,” Fay said.
The Thunder would once again respond as another touchdown run made the game 16-12 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Princeton defense would tighten up in the fourth shutting down the Thunder as the Tigers held on to the four-point win over their opponent from the south.
Fay was pleased with the way the defense played in the contest. “We made some plays defensively, we held them to 12 points and that allowed us to win,” he said.
The Tigers improved to 2-1 on the season while Zimmerman dropped to 0-3.
Up next for Princeton is a rivalry game against Milaca in the Pizza Bowl in what could be the last game of the season for the Tigers due to COVID-19. COVID-19 cases have risen and caused Princeton to go to distance learning with the possibly of shutting down athletics for the school.
Even with the uncertainty regarding the future of their season, the Tigers remain focused on the Wolves. “We are just planning for Milaca. I hope that if we are able to play, we can,” said Fay.
Princeton will aim to jump start their offense against the Wolves while playing solid defense against Milaca if they hope to walk away with the win according to Fay.
The Tigers and Wolves kicked off their second annual Pizza Bowl at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 in Milaca.
