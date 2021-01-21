2019-2020 Results: 8th place finish at Section 7A meet.
Last season was a season of growth for a young Tiger gymnastics team.
Princeton experienced a big jump from the start of the season to the finish.
The Tigers won a meet for the first time in years.
This season, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many offseason training events and practices to be cancelled, Head Coach Nikki Van Der Zwaag decided it was time to set one goal for the team this year.
She simply wants her gymnasts to enjoy the sport as much as possible.
“We really want to have fun this year,” said Van Der Zwaag, who will take over as solo head coach this season after being a co-head coach last season with Jennine Martindale.
Being focused on enjoyment of the sport will greatly benefit the extremely young members of the Princeton, squad, Van Der Zwaag said.
“Having fun and not being so focused on winning is really going to make a difference this year,” she said. “I feel like it will take off a lot of the stress on the girls just to be able to go out there and have fun. When they have fun, that is when they are doing their best.”
Emphasizing fun doesn’t mean the team is deemphasizing picking up victories.
“Of course, we want to win meets,” Van Der Zwaag said, adding that if the team can pick up where it left off last season, they will be more competitive in meets.
And, if Princeton hopes to pick up more victories in a season where there will predominantly be duals, the team will have to rely heavily on three upperclassmen: Captains Sydney Christenson, Charlotte Murphy, and Cristina Mujica. This trio is expected to lead the way for the team.
Christenson said she and the other captains have been encouraging their younger teammates to keep competing. “As leaders, we can really help the younger girls focus on this season and really try to help them out,” Christenson said.
Of the Tigers 22 team members, only six are above sophomore grade level in high school.
The captains have already taken the initiative to help out the younger girls.
Murphy has been telling her younger teammates to listen to the coaches and learn as much as they can.
“I tell them to listen to the coaches and try to pick up as much advice as they can and really broaden their perspectives, if they can do that they will really be great,” she said.
Because the Mississippi 8 is such a strong conference, Princeton’s team leaders have to keep reminding their younger teammates not to get down if they suffer a loss or two.
“We want to remind them that it is more about having fun at this point than winning,” Mujica said.
As a pandemic-impacted season ticks closer and closer to starting, Christenson believes enjoyment will go a long, long way.
“Encouraging one another and having fun, that’s all we can really do,” she said.
Princeton will vault into new season Jan. 28 when the team faces Becker.
