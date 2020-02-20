The Princeton gymnastics season came to an end at the Section 7A gymnastics meet in Big Lakes on Feb. 15. Princeton placed eighth in the meet with a 125.2, just a tenth of a point behind RPHF for seventh place.
Big Lake placed first with 146.475 while Monticello finished second with 141.5.
Princeton standout Sydney Christenson highlighted the Tigers’ performance at sections with a 10th-place finish on her floor routine with an 8.6.
The season marked one of improvement for the Tigers’ and despite the finish in section, coach Nikki Van Der Zwaag took a lot of positives from the season. “I have no complaints about the season. We really improved and the girls worked really hard and stepped up when they had to,” said Van Der Zwaag, who finished her first year as a coach for Princeton.
Returning next season for the Tigers will include Christenson joined by fellow captain Charlotte Murphy as well as a large class of underclassmen who will now have experience at the high school level. “It’s encouraging for us with a year under the belt, they will have a better understanding of competitions and be more confident,” explained Van Der Zwaag.
Despite all the youth, the Tigers will be losing captain Briana Dokken and Mindy Kramer to graduation as the two both competed and played big roles for the varsity team.
Already looking towards next season, Van Der Zwaag has a goal in mind. “Next year we will be shooting to score in the 130’s.”
Princeton will now enjoy its off season before aiming for more improvement next season.
