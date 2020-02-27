The Princeton Tigers were able to tie a school record, sending six wrestlers to the state tournament after the Section 7AA individual tournament on Feb. 21 and 22. Tyler Wells at 106, Ethan Ballweber at 113, Parker Adkins at 120, Landen Parent at 126, Kyle Boeke at 132 and Zack Wells at 145 will all be participating in the 2020 MSHSL State Championship at the AA level. The tournament will be held on Feb. 28 and 29.
Head coach Brian Hellman was proud of how his team wrestled as individuals and praised the improvement each athlete made. “I think overall, every single kid wrestled above expectations. I was really impressed, not even just our guys that won the tournament, most of them wrestled above their seeds which is nice to see at the end of the year,” Hellman said.
Landen Parent shared his coach’s thoughts on the meet. “It’s nice to send this many guys to state and seeing the program improve how much it has over the past few years. It is really sweet seeing this many guys push for state and actually sending six guys down there,” stated Parent.
After just a week prior falling to Foley 36-24 in the Section 7AA championship match, the Tigers did not let that performance affect its showing as individuals, but Princeton seems poised to put itself in the same position next year as each state participant will return to the team. “It’s really cool that all six of us will be back next year too,” said Zack Wells of the core group returning as the Tigers will only lose three seniors.
The Tigers and the six wrestlers heading to the state meet will be looking to snap a 13-year drought without a state champion.
Parent, who came closest to ending the drought back in 2018 with his second-place finish at the 106 weight class, has the goal to bring home the title to Princeton. “Going for the big state title, made it there freshman year, didn’t beat it and I had some difficulties last year. This year I am going to make it to the championship and win it. Expect it,” explained Landen with confidence.
Parent will be entering the tournament with a 40-1 record on the year and take on 33-6 Davin Rose of MAHA in his first match up at state.
Teammate Zack Wells, who is enjoying an undefeated season at 40-0, expects to put himself in a position to walk away a state champ as well. “My goal is always just to win it,” stated Wells. Wells will start off with Tanner Paulson of Kasson-Manorville, entering with a 28-10 record.
Tyler Wells will also be a favorite to make it to the title match with a 43-0 record, while Boeke will have a shot earn himself a title after a fourth-place finish a year ago.
Among the six Princeton wrestlers acknowledged, assistant coach Louis Servaty was named 7AA assistant coach of the year for his hard work and dedication to the team.
The Princeton six will aim to snap the title drought beginning Feb. 28 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
First Round Match ups:
106AA Tyler Wells 43-0 vs. Jesse Potts 14-4 FMCW
113AA Ethan Ballweber 29-7 vs. Ty Bisek 43-4 NLS
120AA Parker Adkins 30-8 vs. Maxwell Petersen 35-2
126AA Landen Parent 40-1 vs. Davin Rose 33-6 MAHA
Kyle Boeke 40-2 vs. Sawyer Verpness 31-8 GLP
Zack Wells 40-0 vs. Tanner Paulson 28-10 KM
