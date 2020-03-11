ST. PAUL — When it comes to hockey pedigree, Milaca isn’t likely to be confused with Warroad, Edina or Eveleth anytime soon.
But while other kids his age spent their winter months on the wrestling mat or basketball court, Derrick Brown gravitated toward the hockey rink despite the fact it didn’t thrill his father.
“My dad (Wally) was a wrestling coach and he wasn’t really happy that I kept playing hockey,” Brown said. “But I loved it.”
Brown did, however, develop his father’s passion for coaching. His love for hockey and working with kids eventually brought the 2004 Princeton High School graduate to a career in teaching and coaching, and he’s quickly making a name for himself in the Minnesota coaching ranks.
After starting his high school coaching career at Luverne, Brown has spent the past five seasons at St. Cloud Cathedral, helping the Crusaders develop into a state powerhouse in Class 1A. Cathedral won its first state championship in 2019, defeating Greenway (Coleraine) in the title game.
The Crusaders have been to four of the past five Class 1A state tournaments, winning the third-place trophy with a 6-4 victory over top-ranked Warroad on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Cathedral’s bid to win its second straight title ended on Friday with a 6-2 loss to Hermantown.
Brown’s career record is 238-67-9, including a 116-31-4 mark at Cathedral. He is 9-3 with Crusaders at the state tournament.
“It’s tough to be a champion,” Brown said after Friday’s setback. “We played a really good hockey team. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way. But you know what? Sometimes life isn’t going to go your way. But these are character-building moments for them as young people. When it’s all said and done, it’s all the same enjoyable ride.”
Started early
Brown was born in Mora and was introduced to hockey by his grandfather, Jim Donahue. His grandfather moved to Mora from the Baudette area in northwest Minnesota, which is rich in hockey tradition.
Donahue started the hockey program in Mora and was responsible for getting an outdoor rink constructed.
The Brown family moved to Milaca when Derrick was in fourth grade, and he played youth hockey at Princeton. Since Milaca doesn’t have a high school program, Brown transferred to Princeton as a freshman.
Brown was a three-sport athlete at Princeton. He was a football and hockey captain, helping the Tigers to two state tournament appearances in both sports. He also played baseball.
“My high school experience was awesome,” Brown said. “Being a three-sport athlete with great coaches was something I’ll never forget. It was everything I could’ve dreamed of because I made some lifelong friendships.”
Brown went on to St. Mary’s University in Winona, but his college career was cut short by injuries. His college coach convinced him to use his hockey knowledge helping kids, and he started working with the Winona youth program.
“I was a 21-year-old coaching 8-year-old kids,” Brown said. “That changed the dynamic for me and I decided I really want to do this. It was the best year of my life.”
Brown arrived in Luverne in 2009. Hockey programs in southwest Minnesota were sparse at the time, but Brown saw a promising youth program that played at the “A” level and jumped on the opportunity to help build the high school program.
“You could see Luverne was on their way up,” Brown said. “I found a really committed group of parents that were eager and hungry, as was I as a young coach. Those were six great years.”
Luverne soon had a quality outstate program and made the school’s first state tournament appearance in 2014.
The Cardinals were unbeaten but still considered heavy underdogs against state power Hermantown. Luverne put up a fight before losing, 6-3.
“I still can’t beat Hermantown, and that’s OK,” Brown joked after Friday’s game. “We were playing the legend (Hermantown coach) Bruce Plante and we took them right to the wire. One of the most rewarding thing was Plante saying, ‘You guys are actually good.’ I was 28 and thought that was the coolest thing that happened to me.”
Cathedral a good move
With Brown’s parents, Wally and Elaine, still living in Milaca, a move to St. Cloud five years ago made perfect sense. His parents still attend most games and even made the road trip to Warroad this season.
At Cathedral, where Brown teaches social studies, he has worked with several Division I players and has embraced the challenge of getting them to gel as a team.
Seniors Nate Warner and Jack Smith are two of the state’s top players. They could’ve taken the quicker path to Division I hockey by playing in the United States Hockey League after winning the 2019 championship.
Instead, they returned to play for Brown with hopes of repeating as state champions.
“The thing that has always impressed me about Derrick is his keen understanding of how important education happens in athletics, as well as in the classroom,” Cathedral activities director Emmett Keenan said.
“This has been apparent since his first interview here at Cathedral through his five years of teaching and coaching here. He is an excellent hockey coach and mentor, and an equally effective classroom teacher. Derrick cares deeply about each student he encounters — whether that is in the classroom or on the rink — and is dedicated to giving them the best experience possible.”
Brown admits he could be more structured in his coaching philosophy. Instead, he prefers to take the talent he has and let them play. He figures they can learn more structure at the junior and collegiate level.
Coaching under the bright lights of Xcel Energy Center, which had almost 13,000 fans for Friday’s Class A semifinals, is something Brown will forever cherish.
“It’s awesome coaching in the state tournament,” Brown said. “My dad and I used to go to the tournament every year when I was a little kid, and I thought playing it in Princeton was the coolest thing ever. But I will say coaching in it is way cooler.
"You can reflect more and you can understand it more in the moment. My guys are upset now because they lost and they’re sad. But when they look back they will see what an awesome experience it is.”
