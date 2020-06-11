Thirteen players were named to the University of Jamestown women’s basketball 2010’s All-Decade team. Among those athletes was former Princeton Tiger Jenna Doyle, who made the second team list of players.
“I was excited to hear about this recognition. It really validates the hard work that I put in over the four years, but I was also so fortunate to play with a team of extremely talented girls,” said the 2015 Princeton graduate. “Any individual award is a reflection of the team that surrounded me.”
Doyle was a defensive force during her time playing for the Jimmie’s, as she became the school’s all-time blocks leader and helped guide the team to three appearances to the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship including a run to the Elite 8 in 2017. Doyle finished her career with 192 blocks with the Jimmie’s going 101-32 in her four years with the team.
As for how Doyle became such a strong shot blocker, she attributes the success to a coach she had playing AAU ball. “I had an assistant coach on my AAU team the year before I went to college, named Dwight Nelson, who helped me improve my technique which allowed me to block shots without drawing a foul. From there it just kind of happened,” explained Doyle.
Doyle averaged 4.7 points per games as well as grabbing 4.1 for her career.
Doyle, who graduated in 2019 from UJ, now helps with the Tigers’ girls basketball team as she is the current ninth grade coach and assistant varsity coach for Princeton’s high school team.
As for her coaching style, Doyle aims for max effort from her players. “While coaching, I try to help develop a team attitude of everyone putting in 100% effort not matter what. Whether we are winning by 40, losing by 40, or it’s the end of practice, it’s important to continue to work hard and keep up the high standard of our team play,” Doyle said. “But with that, always try to have fun too.”
