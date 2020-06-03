Princeton’s Jack Southard and many other seniors across the nation had their golf season cut short or canceled by COVID-19. Southard, a two-time state participant for golf, looked like his career as a Tiger golfer was over until he received an email from the Minnesota Junior PGA.
“The Minnesota Junior PGA sent out a nice email inviting seniors to have one more high school feel event at Bunker Hills, the site of the Class AAA State tournament,” Southard explained, and just like that, he got another chance.
Southard will now turn his focus to one last high school tournament, the 2020 Minnesota High School Senior Golf Showcase.
The boys’ event will be held June 9, and will be a senior-only, one day, individual 18-hole tournament. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, both the boys and girls’ fields will both be held to a maximum of 114 golfers. The girls’ event will be held June 10.
The 2020 Minnesota High School Senior Golf Showcase will be closed to the public and has a $40 entry cost. Tee times are to be emailed to the golfers on June 6.
Priority registration for the event was given to those who participated in the 2019 Minnesota State High School Golf Tournament as juniors, which Southard accomplished.
As for preparation for the tournament, Southard, who will attend Bemidji State this fall and golf for the Beavers, has been staying busy. “I have been playing almost every day with the Princeton golf boys. It’s been a lot of fun,” said Southard, who has been enjoying the process of preparing for the showcase.
As for how Southard will fare in the showcase, Derek Hasselberg, Princeton’s golf coach, has no doubts about the senior will perform. “Jack will do very well. He is very driven and competitive. I know he had big goals for his final high school season and to not be able to see those goals come to fruition will motivate him,” explained Hasselberg.
As for the future of Southard’s golf career after the event, Hasselberg looks forward to what he will show and how he will improve. “I am excited that he has the opportunity to continue his competitive golf career at Bemidji State University. He is joining a very solid program that I feel he will be able to contribute to and I look forward to seeing him continue to improve as a player.”
But for now, Southard is focused on the opportunity before him; one more chance to represent Princeton as a golfer. “It’s pretty cool to be able to represent Princeton one last time. It’s been a wild ride throughout my high school career and I’m glad to have the chance to get one last tournament.”
Although Southard is the only senior from Princeton or Milaca participating in the showcase, other golfers will soon have a similar chance. The Minnesota Junior PGA will be holding its events throughout the summer with necessary modifications to make sure they are following the social distancing guidelines, giving others a chance to golf and extend their competitive careers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.