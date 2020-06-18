Despite COVID-19 canceling the Minnesota State High School League’s spring season, Princeton’s Jack Southard was lucky enough to receive one more chance to golf as a representative of the Tigers. Southard, thanks to qualifying for the last two state tournaments, was invited to play in the 2020 Minnesota High School Senior Golf Showcase June 9 at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, the site of the Class AAA State Tournament.
The Showcase was a one day, 18-hole tournament.
Southard, who teed off at 8:30 a.m., was able to shoot a 77 for his round, five-over-par, good enough to tie him at a 27th place finish.
The event, which featured 114 senior golfers from around the state, provided a different feel than the casual rounds Southard had been playing in preparation for the event. “It was different playing in a competitive event, there is a little more stress over the 3-footers,” Southard said. “It was a cool event that was a lot of fun; it’s always special playing at Bunker Hills,” he added.
Southard was able to play solid golf on the front nine, picking up a birdie to go along with three bogeys, putting him at two-over-par for the first nine holes. Southard remained consistent throughout the remainder of his round, finishing the back nine three-over par for his five-over-par finish.
“I played okay, I wasn’t extremely happy with how I finished, but it was a good experience,” Southard said. He had hoped for a better finish to his round.
Southard finished with two birdies, seven bogeys and nine pars on the day.
Taking home first place for the event was Gunnar Broin of Chanhassen shooting a 67 while Cole Nasby claimed second, shooting a 69.
For the Girls’ Minnesota High School Senior Golf Showcase, held the following day, Jaycee Rhodes of Eagan placed first shooting even par at 72.
The ending of the Minnesota High School Senior Golf Showcase also brings an end to Southard’s career as a Princeton High School golfer. Southard remained thankful for his chance to golf as a Tiger and hopes for his teammates to succeed in their upcoming opportunities. “I am very thankful for my career at Princeton. I learned a lot and had a lot of cool opportunities, I will miss my teammates and wish the best for them in the future,” Southard said.
As for what’s next for the Bemidji State bound Southard, he plans to play in a qualifier for the Minnesota State Amateur Tournament along with the Birchmont Golf Tournament as the next events he will enter before continuing his golf career as a Beaver.
