Taylor Donnay controls the ball against a Becker defender. Donnay and the Tigers fought hard, but tied the Bulldogs 3-3. 

The Tigers girls’ soccer team was able to snap its four-game losing streak on Sept. 29 defeating Cambridge-Isanti followed by a tie against Becker on Oct. 2 wrapping up their regular season.

Princeton squeezed out a 1-0 victory against the Bluejackets while playing to a 3-3 tie versus the Bulldogs.

Battling to end the winless streak, Princeton and the Bluejackets fought to a scoreless first half. Back after the break Amelia Smith’s pass leading to Taylor Donnay sneaking a shot past the opposing goalkeeper made the contest 1-0 as the Tigers’ defense was able to make the one goal be the difference maker.

Head Coach Tim Donnay was happy with the performance the Tiger girls were able to put up. “That was a hard fought game. It was probably one of the best games we played,” he said.

Princeton was looking to stretch the winning streak to two games but found itself trailing 2-1 after a rough first half. “We did not come out and play as a team like we did in previous games and we played sloppy but we were able to play better in the second half,” said Donnay.

The Tigers were able to find their footing grabbing a 3-2 lead but a late Becker shot was able to get by goalie Sydney Eckert, tying the game at three end the contest in a draw.

The tie ended Princeton’s regular season record at 2-6-3.

Next up for the Tigers will be section play with an opponent not yet decided as the bracket will be released on Sunday. Princeton expects to end up around the 14 seed.

With time between now and the first section game, Donnay says the team will work on ball movement and defense as they gear up for a tough game. “It is going to be a defensive game and we will need to take opportunities when we get them and put the ball in the net,” he stated.

Donnay expects Princeton to put up a good fight against the higher seed they will face despite the team’s seeding. “We are capable of playing with those top teams in the section.”

Princeton will begin its Section Tournament on Oct. 13.

