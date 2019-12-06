2018-2019 Results: 14-11,(6-7 in Mississippi 8, T-4th) Lost to Hibbing 63-51 in Section 7AAA Semifinals.
The Tigers will have a new face running the girls basketball show in 2019, as Pedro Valdivieso will be the new varsity coach.
Valdivieso will be taking over a team that will be heavy with seniors and experienced, looking to make that jump in the standings.
Valdivieso is not unfamiliar with the program, as he has been an assistant with the team for the past three years.
“I already know the players and that makes it easier, as well as our assistants being familiar with the program too, so it’s a big change but at the same time it’s an easier change,” said Valdivieso on his stepping into the head coaching role.
Senior Tracy McGowan said the team has already noticed the change from last season to this season with the new coaching.
“It’s very different compared to last year, it is a different approach and different atmosphere,” said McGowan, who will be one of the primary ball handlers for the team.
With the new coach comes a new style of play, a fast tempo with more aggressiveness on offense.
“We need a high pace, we need to move the ball, and when we do it right, we space really well and we will have a lot of chances. I expect the team to be more aggressive shooting the ball we need that along with our high pace and good shooting rebounding, and good defense,” said Valdivieso on what to expect from the Tigers this season.
Much will be returning from the team that was one game away from playing in the section title game last year.
Among those returning will be Haley Lupkes who wants this season to be a success for future years for Princeton girls’ basketball. “I think a good goal for us would be building a solid foundation for after this year because right now we don’t have that many players in our varsity program returning,” said Lupkes the team’s goal for this upcoming year.
With building for the future being a goal, this season its own goals as well.
“We want to get a good rank in sections, there are not going to be a lot of teams much better than us,” said McGowan.
Valdivieso shares his senior point guard’s thoughts and thinks this could be a good season for the Tigers if they are able to put everything together.
“We have real interesting pieces, but we need to put some things together. We will have some players with not a lot of varsity experience, but as the season goes on we should be playing better and better,” said Valdivieso.
Though losing Mady Shafer, the team’s leading scorer from last season, Lauren Bjurman will return as the team’s second leading scorer as she averaged 11.2 points per contest last season.
With four starters being seniors, experience will be heavy at the top, however stepping in the fifth starting spot will be Maddie James, a sophomore who averaged 9.6 points per game.
Princeton’s season had already begun at the time of the preview going to press as the team has gotten off to a fast start at 3-0 picking up solid victories.
Look for the Tigers to run and gun their way up the standings and compete for a section title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.