The Princeton girls’ basketball team continued their early season success as they were able to romp by St. Cloud Apollo, on way to a 64-21 victory Nov. 26 in Princeton.
Princeton rode its defense to a dominating start, outscoring the Eagles 45-6 in the first half of play. Head coach Pedro Valdivieso was pleased with the defensive effort his team showed, but attributed the large margin to the talent that the Tigers have.
“Our defense was very good in the first half, but the big gap came mostly because of our depth. It was much better than Apollo’s,” said Valdivieso as the Eagles were without two of their starters, further helping Princeton’s domination. The Tigers were able to grab 15 steals on the night disrupting Apollo even further.
Senior Lauren Bjurman played a big role in the huge lead, scoring 17 points in just 22 minutes of play. “Her numbers were very good, she did a lot of good things but all begins with the right attitude and the high intensity she set all night,” stated Valdivieso on her strong performance.
Bjurman also was active on defense recording four blocks with two steals to also go along with nine rebounds. Tracy McGowan and Maddie Kleingartner both added 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Madison James was a force on the glass, grabbing 14 boards.
The win extended the Tigers’ season opening win streak to three while the Eagles fell to 0-2.
Having won all of its contests thus far will be key to Princeton’s success as their confidence grows as the season plays out according to Valdivieso. “It is very important for us right now as we are building our identity as a team, three wins in three totally different scenarios, that shows the character of this group of players. We have a very committed group of student athletes.”
The Tigers will be back in action on Dec. 6 as they will face section foe Hibbing on the road looking to move to 4-0.
