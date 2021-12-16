2021 Results: 4-16 (3-11 in M8, 7th) Lost to Chisago Lakes 47-45 in Section 7AAA Semifinals
The Tigers girls basketball team was so close on countless occasions last season.
Princeton found itself on the wrong side of seven losses coming by 11 points or fewer last year as a combination of causes led to the defeats.
This season, Tigers’ Head Coach Pedro Valdivieso believes with the returning experience gained from last year, Princeton can flip the script on those losses to make a big jump in the standings. “We are expecting an overall improvement,” said Valdivieso.
Biggest factor to the turn around with be that experience gained from last season’s squad said Valdivieso. “They now have the experience they didn’t have as a group. They had the physical talents and very good attributes but now after those 20 games they have the experience. That will be a big plus,” he said.
Senior shooting guard, leading scorer from last year’s squad and 1,000-point scorer in Madison James agrees that that experience and knowledge gained will pay off on the court. “We have a better sense of what we are doing this year. Our confidence is a lot higher this year and we have been working a lot more together,” said James, who is committed to play basketball at Division II, University of Mary.
Joining James in will be a handful of other players who experienced the tough losses along with a mix of new and upcoming talent.
Among those players will be two returning starters in seniors Kaitlyn Sautter and Tess Jungroth.
With the mix of talent, the program is more than ready to turn the page on last season’s mark with a different feel heading into this season said Sautter. “We have a lot of returning players and new players with some skill. It’s almost all together a little bit of a different program,” said Sautter.
Another handful of players including guards, Myranda Grieser and Madisyn Grudem will also return to the Princeton team.
With that returning depth, the Tigers seem ready to take another step in a factor that caused some of the late losses last season; turnovers.
Running a shorter rotation in the previous season, leading to tired legs and costly turnovers, Valdivieso expects the added legs off the bench to help cure the problem. “We are expecting to have more depth so we can rotate more and keep players more fresh throughout the game,” said Valdivieso, adding that it will also help the Tigers maintain a stout defense.
An additional problem in some of the close losses last year were struggles scoring the ball for Princeton.
Valdivieso expects that to be much improved as well thanks to the depth along with an inclination to push the ball in the transition game to get easier looks for the Tigers. “We barely had any transition points last season, that is the number one thing that will help us,” he said.
As signs point toward improvement for Princeton, a new challenge will be tossed at the Tigers.
Like a few other Princeton programs, the Tigers will be switching their postseason home from Section 7AAA to Section 5AAA.
The new section will be made up of nearly all Mississippi 8 opponents as St. Francis, Monticello, Chisago Lakes, Becker along with Zimmerman will join the Tigers in the new-look section.
Though gaining some more difficult opponents, namely reigning Class AAA State Champions in Becker, Jungroth hopes to advance further than last season’s team. “We can make it further in sections, it is a different section but if we can have more success during the regular season we can get more momentum heading to the postseason for a run,” said Jungroth.
“We want to do well; it’s our senior year,” added Sautter.
So far on the early season, the Tigers sit at 0-4, looking to turn that record around as the season progresses.
