Avery Romann shot a 94 to take the spot as the Princeton girls’ top golfer Wednesday, May 4 at the Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge.
The girls finished in 8th place with a team score of 428- 51 strokes behind first-place Andover.
Coming in behind Romann with a 99 was Madeline Whitcomb, who came in with a 14th place finish.
Elise Thorson finished 27th in the 62 golfer field with a 106. Finishing out Princeton’s field was Aubrey Osmondson (129). Andover (377), Chisago Lakes (381), and North Branch (410), held the top three spots on thew leader board among the 11-team field.
On Monday, May 9 at Monticello, the Tigers finished sixth among the field of 8 teams after shooting a 420. North Branch was first with a 376 while Becker shot a 385 for second place.
Leadeing the Tigers was senior Avery Roman, who shot a 97 on the day. Madeline Whitcomb was two strokes behind with a 97. Filling out the field for Princeton was Elise Thronson (110), Kelsi Christensen (114) and Aubrey Osmondson (122).
The girls have three meets before the Union-Times goes to press on Tuesday, May 17. On Tuesday, May 10, the Tigers travel to East Gull Lake for an invite at the Gravel Pit Country Club. On Friday, May 13 the girls travel to Hinckley for an invite at the Grand National. On Monday, May 16 Princeton hosts a Mississippi 8 Conference meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.