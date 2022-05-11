Aubrey Osmondson
Princeton's Aubrey Osmondson is pictured Monday, May 9 at the Monticello Country Club where she shot a 122 in Mississippi 8 Conference golf action.

 

 Jeff Hage | Union-Times

Avery Romann shot a 94 to take the spot as the Princeton girls’ top golfer Wednesday, May 4 at the Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge.

The girls finished in 8th place with a team score of 428- 51 strokes behind first-place Andover.

Coming in behind Romann with a 99 was Madeline Whitcomb, who came in with a 14th place finish.

Elise Thorson finished 27th in the 62 golfer field with a 106. Finishing out Princeton’s field was Aubrey Osmondson (129). Andover (377), Chisago Lakes (381), and North Branch (410), held the top three spots on thew leader board among the 11-team field.

On Monday, May 9 at Monticello, the Tigers finished sixth among the field of 8 teams after shooting a 420. North Branch was first with a 376 while Becker shot a 385 for second place.

Leadeing the Tigers was senior Avery Roman, who shot a 97 on the day. Madeline Whitcomb was two strokes behind with a 97. Filling out the field for Princeton was Elise Thronson (110), Kelsi Christensen (114) and Aubrey Osmondson (122).

The girls have three meets before the Union-Times goes to press on Tuesday, May 17. On Tuesday, May 10, the Tigers travel to East Gull Lake for an invite at the Gravel Pit Country Club. On Friday, May 13 the girls travel to Hinckley for an invite at the Grand National. On Monday, May 16 Princeton hosts a Mississippi 8 Conference meet.

