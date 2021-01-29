During COVID-19, many people have been looking for a way to help and give back to the community in this time of need.
The Princeton Girls Scouts are no exception as two local scouts teamed up to help give back.
Scouts Anna Boulka and Bella Mongeau were able to combine to work together to provide backpacks and items of need for children who are in Foster Care.
The two orchestrated the venture as part of their Service Project Bronze Award and teamed with Mille Lacs County Community Services.
As part of their project, Boulka and Mongeau set up a donation box at Marv’s True Value and were able to gather enough materials to put together 30 backpacks, each with soap, a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner.
Both girls were happy to see their hard work pay off. “It went better than I thought it would, it feels good to actually know you can make a project like this happen,” said Boulka.
Leftover items for hygiene that were gathered were donated to Mille Lacs County Social Services. Also left for donation were colored pencils, coloring books, stuffed animals, socks, hats and mittens.
When initially thinking for an idea for their service project, both girls wanted to help kids who had been in Foster Care. “We were trying to give to Foster kids because they don’t have a lot of stuff,” said Boulka.
Mongeau agreed with that and decided on the idea of backpacks for the kids in need. “Foster kids should have their own backpacks to carry around,” she said.
The idea for this project began back in February of last year, but COVID-19 led to reimaging of the original ideas according to the pair.
Jamie Weller Mongeau, Co-Troop leader and mother to Bella Mongeau was proud of the work done by the pair, especially with the challenge of COVID being presented.
“It’s really amazing, we started this project at the end of our very last troop meeting in February of last year then COVID happened and shut everything down. With COVID, the girls rethought through their plan, reevaluated who their resources could be, sought help from other girls scouts families with ideas through Facebook groups. I’m really proud of these girls, they have done things that were new for them,” she said. “They put together a really nice service project.”
Jamie Mongeau is joined by Gretchen Boulka as other Co-Troop leader.
As for what is next for the two girls, who have been Girl Scouts since Kindergarten, that remains to be seen as until things can get back to normal they will now take to separate projects that can be done at home.
