It had been 735 days since the last Tigers Archery program’s Princeton FROZEN Open.
That streak came to a freezing stop on Feb. 12, as the annual archery tournament was able to make it triumphant return.
Despite the cool temperatures last Saturday, the Princeton Middle School was host to a hot competition inside the building with close to 500 archers battling it out said Tigers’ Head Coach Gail Whitcomb. “This is the first event held by the Tigers since coming back from the Covid-19 break. With temps below zero most of the day, it did not stop 29 schools from participating,” she said.
In the large field, Princeton was able to secure a fourth place finish at the High School level while the neighbors to the north in Milaca placed sixth in the meet.
Leading the way for the high school division at the FROZEN Open, was a standout performance by Princeton’s very own Dillon Taylor, who was able to claim a first place finish for males with a score of 291 while the junior archer hit 21 10’s.
On the girls’ side of the high school division, Milaca’s Rylee Vesel had a strong showing with a 279, earning the freshman a 10th place finish in the meet.
Middle Division
At the Middle school level, the Wolves were able to reign supreme, taking home a first place finish at the Princeton FROZEN Open, while the Tigers took seventh.
Pacing Milaca was Ben Mott and Landon Oakes who earned first and second place finishes with scores of 287 and 281, respectfully.
On the girls’ side, also helping key the top finish for the Wolves was Kendal Vesel as the eighth grader came in third for the middle school girls, earning a 279.
Elementary Division
For the youngest archers at the meet both the Tigers and Wolves saw success.
William Cahill, William Brockhouse and Tyler Huot all placed top-10 for Princeton while Eli Bengson, Christopher Blue, Addyson Buss and Tate Droogsma were able to share the feat.
Up next
Closing the books on the 2022 Princeton FROZEN Open, both teams will now turn their attention to Lakes International Language Academy’s DRAGON LAIR 300.
The meet will take place in Forest Lake starting on Feb. 18 and finishing the next day.
