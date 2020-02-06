The Princeton girls hockey team wrapped up their regular season, defeating North Branch 6-2 on Jan. 28 followed by a loss to Orono by a score of 9-2. In its home finale, Princeton closed the season on a high note with a 4-2 win over North Shore on Feb. 1.
Amelia Smith starred in the win over North Branch, scoring three goals to go along with one assist while Kallie Abrahamson added three points in the strong effort from the Tigers.
MacKenzie Dembinski was solid in goal as she stopped 21 out of 23 shots to pick up the win.
The win set up an game against Orono, a game rescheduled due to weather. The Spartans scored early and often with five first-period goals, adding three in the second period to put the game away heading into the third period. Sam Haverinen and McKenzie Meland scored Princeton’s goals in the loss.
Looking to bounce back and finish their season on a high note, Princeton was able to get goals from Meland and Abrahamson as the team picked up a two goal victory over North Shore.
Princeton finished its regular season 9-15 and now will head into sections.
The Tigers received the eighth seed in section 7AA and will face top-ranked ranked Andover.
The Huskies will come into the game with a 22-2 record as well as being heavy favorites to win the state tournament. Head coach Paul McElhone knows the odds are stacked against the team but has a plan in place for the Tigers to compete with Andover. “We are going to have to work hard, do the little things right, play extremely well defensively and chip in a goal here and there,” said McElhone.
Andover comes into the game with three Division I recruits as well as some possible future Olympians playing for the team according to McElhone.
In order for the Tigers to hang around with Andover, it will take a flawless performance from the team. “When you make a mistake against a good team it will usually result in a goal, it will, against Andover, We will have to play mistake-free hockey,” explained McElhone.
Princeton will look to get its offense going from Kallie Abrahamson, who had a stand-out season with 20 goals and 32 assists totaling 52 points.
Abrahamson credits her teammates for her stellar season. “My teammates, my linemates, we started out really strong and my two other forwards have really helped me. We are such a strong line together and that’s been the biggest impact on my success,” stated Abrahamson.
Looking to the match-up against Andover, Abrahamson is excited to play against the talented Huskies. “I used to played with a lot of them when we were younger, definitely excited to play against them again.” said Abrahamson.
At the end of the day, McElhone hopes the team will take something away from the chance to play the top-ranked hockey team in the state and will use it moving forward. “It’s a great experience and hopefully at the very minimum they can learn something.”
Princeton will travel to Andover on Feb. 6, with its season on the line looking to pull off the upset.
