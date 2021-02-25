It wasn’t going to be an easy road back to competiveness for the Princeton girls’ basketball team. After losing four starters from last year’s team that advanced to the Section 7AAA semifinals, this edition of the squad would without a doubt need a bit of time to gel.
That time together is finally starting to pay off as the chemistry is leading to better play on the court for the Tigers. That improvement was demonstrated in the team’s hard fought 77-66 loss to Big Lake on Feb. 4 at Big Lake High School.
“Pieces are starting to fit together, we are doing better every practice and every game,” said second-year Head Coach Pedro Valdivieso.
Entering the contest against the Hornets, the Tigers were fresh off of their first win of the season and were able to bring some momentum from the victory into the match up. Princeton was able to use the energy from that first victory to fight to a 42-38 deficit against the tough Big Lake team.
Back in action for the second half, Madison James’ monster night kept the Tigers within striking distance as the junior finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. James’ high scoring outburst was not enough as the Hornets would hold on for the 11-point win over Princeton.
James’ big night inched the junior closer to joining the 1,000-point club for Princeton as she needs only five more points to eclipse the mark.
James was joined by Myranda Griesert as the only other Tiger to score in double digits with Griesert chipping in 12 points, respectively.
The defeat by the hands of Big Lake now has the Tigers sitting at 1-6 on the season.
Though falling to the Hornets, junior guard Tess Jungroth is noticing a difference in the team. “We are working more as a team now. We relied a lot on our first five but now the next people off the bench are playing well. We are all contributing a lot more now,” Jungroth said.
Valdivieso agrees with Jungroth and hopes the team can continue to get that consistent play from the entire roster. “You can see some players are starting to show up more often and that goes with the consistency. We know they have the talent to play there, it’s just that consistency that comes with playing time,” he said.
Up next for the improving Princeton team was a visit by the rival Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets on Feb. 9 followed by a rematch with Big Lake on Feb. 11.
In order for Princeton to walk away victorious, Valdivieso looks for the team to continue to play with consistency while cutting back on unforced errors. “We will have to minimize mistakes and play our game,” said Valdivieso.
