Princeton wrestler Tyler Wells had a great opportunity in front of him.
Wells, who claimed a state championship last year at the Class AA 106-pound weight class, once again had the chance to claim another title moving up to 113 pounds.
The Princeton sophomore didn’t let his chance slip by as Wells was able to dominate Luke Knudsen of New London-Spicer, winning by an 18-3 technical fall to wrap up his second state title in as many years on March 26 at the State Tournament held at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Coming into the season, Wells knew that he wanted to repeat as a state champ. Being able to do so made it feel that much better. “It felt good, my goal this year was to win state,” he said.
Wells was able to get to the championship match by pinning his opening opponent in the first round while beating his semifinal foe, once again by technical fall.
Seeing this type of performance from Wells is no shock to Princeton Head Coach Brian Hellman. “He’s as dominant as they come. He doesn’t have a down day, when he comes in, he is ready to go,” said Hellman of the sophomore.
With the state championship, Wells finished his season at 31-1.
Now looking to the horizon for Wells, he expects to once again compete at this stage next year. “I will definitely be back next year looking for another state championship,” he said.
Hellman said Wells plans to take it even further than that. “His goal is to nail down four of these championships before he graduates and he is focused to do that.”
Boeke, Parent wrap up careers
Elsewhere at the state competition, two program mainstays from Princeton wrapped up their careers on the mats.
Seniors Landen Parent and Kyle Boeke both rebounded from heart breaking losses to claim third in the state meet. Parent places third at 132 pounds while Boeke claimed top three at 138 pounds for Class AA.
With both Parent and Boeke claiming victories in the first matches, Parent by pin with Boeke winning a 9-5 decision, the duo came into the state semifinal with tough match ups presented to them.
Parent fell by a 4-1 decision to the eventually state champion, Austin Gabbert of Watertown-Mayer at his weight while Boeke fell 2-1 in extra time to the soon to be state champ from Simley in Chase DeBlaere.
“Both matches, if they wrestled again it’s hard to say they wouldn’t go our way. It just happen to be that day where they went the other way,” said Hellman.
Parent pushed to a 7-1 win following the loss while Boeke won 10-5 to wrap up his career for the Tigers.
Hellman credits both Parent and Boeke to rebound from the disappointing loss to finish with wins. “They both came back and did a nice job to refocus to get that third place,” he said.
Boeke finished his season at 27-4 while Parent completed a 32-2 record.
Ballweber places fifth
Princeton Sophomore Ethan Ballweber also competed at the state meet for the Tiger, losing his first match but wrestling back to secure fifth place at 126 pounds for Class AA.
Ballweber opened his state tournament losing a tight 4-3 match against Cash Raymond of Simley before rebounding to defeat his next two opponents 13-3 and 4-0 to place fifth and bring his total wins to 23 for the season with only five losses.
Lastly for the Tigers, Noah Vanderbeek wrestled at the state meet, falling by technical fall, 17-0 in his opening match then falling via pin to bring his season to a close. Vanderbeek finished with an 18-7 record for the season.
Wolves’ Zens places sixth
Milaca Senior Bodee Zens, who wrestles at the 195 pound weight class, was able to rebound after a state opening loss via pin to Mason Iverson of Thief River Falls to pick up a pin of his own in his next match.
The win by Zens set up a chance for fifth place with Hayden VanderVoort of Hutchinson waiting as his opponent.
Though the two battled hard, VanderVoort was able to pull ahead of Zens and take the match by an 8-3 decision.
With the defeat, Zens wrapped up his illustrious career for Milaca with a sixth place finish for Class AA while finishing his season at 27-5.
Simley 56, Princeton 24
The Princeton wrestling team wrapped up a historic season for the bunch, falling in the MSHSL State Semifinals to powerhouse, Simley by a 56-24 score.
Even in the defeat, Hellman thought the team wrestled hard. “It’s tough to get ready for a team like that. I think our guys did a great job getting prepared. Overall, we wrestled really well and went out there and went after them,” said Hellman.
The loss ended the season for the Tigers, while the Spartans went on to secure the Class AA team title, defeating Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield, 68-6.
As the state tournament run ended with the loss, being able to be the first team in Princeton wrestling history to make it to state will be something remembered for a long time to come according to Hellman. “To make history and to be a part of something special like that, that is going be a thing that these guys remember forever. Everybody is going to remember this for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Looking to next season, though losing several impact seniors to graduation, Hellman believes next season will have the chance to successful as well. “I think we will reload next year; we will be losing a lot of hammers but we will be gaining a lot of experience throughout our line up,” said Hellman.
Princeton Results
106 – Brandon Morvari (Simley) over Deegan Birkaker (Princeton) TF 23-7
113 – Tyler Wells (Princeton) over Amilio Salas (Simley) Fall 1:30
120 – Reid Nelson (Simley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 – Cash Raymond (Simley) over Jake Whitcomb (Princeton) Fall 1:37
132 – Landen Parent (Princeton) over James Salas (Simley) Fall 0:49
138 – Chase DeBlaere (Simley) over James Kohl (Princeton) Fall 0:43
145 – Vristol Short (Simley) over Parker Adkins (Princeton) Dec 4-2
152 – Ryan Sokol (Simley) over Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (Princeton) Fall 0:29
160 – Cael Berg (Simley) over Will Schultz III (Princeton) Fall 3:02
170 – Zach Marshall (Princeton) over Brent Holzem (Simley) Fall 2:38
182 – Landan Duval (Simley) over Malachi Kolhoff (Princeton) Fall 3:03
195 – Kaden Olsen (Princeton) over Lano Oduwaiye (Simley) Fall 4:34
220 – Gavin Nelson (Simley) over Keith Ellingson (Princeton) Fall 0:50
285 – Bennett Tabor (Simley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
