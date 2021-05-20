With section playoffs right around the corner for the Princeton boys tennis team, the Tigers welcomed section foe, Blaine to town on May 17.
In a tight, hard fought match, the Bengals were able to prevail, defeating Princeton 5-2.
“It overall was a tight match. Close matches and the players played hard,” said Tigers Head Coach Jon Steinbrecher.
Seeing four of the seven matches go to a third set, Blaine was able to take three of the four to set up the Bengals for the hard fought victory over Princeton.
Winning a three set match for the home team was No.4 singles player in Deklan Mai, who was able to sneak out a victory via tiebreaker. Owen Larson, Zanden Mellen and Kaden Mai each picked up losses in their own respective single matches.
For doubles, the pair of Adam Euteneuer and Reese Strube were the lone duo to win, picking up straight sets victories by 6-0 and 6-4 scores.
Henry Lupkes along with partner Cavin Olson fell in three sets, 4-6, 6-1 and 2-6 while Ben Kelzer and Lukas Abrahamson fell in straight sets.
Dropping a couple tight three set matches, Steinbrecher hopes to work on and see improvement in the mental toughness needed to pull out victories in those tight matches. “One thing we are going to work on is grit and perseverance when we get to that third set to finish it off and push through,” he said.
Up next for the Tigers is their last regular season matches as Cambridge-Isanti and Chisago Lakes come to town before playoffs begin.
With postseason play beginning on Monday, May 24 for the squad, Princeton will look to keep its season alive by battling hard and taking the games it as they come. “You take everything from the year and you just give it all and give it that push to see if you can advance. We just have to take it one game at a time, a set at a time and one match and a time. I think our players are willing to go out there and fight and see where we end up,” said Steinbrecher.
Regardless of how the season ends for Tigers, Steinbrecher deems the year a successful one due to progress made by the program. “A lot of the players this year have really grown. We have seen, as a coaches, a lot of growth. It’s been fun to see,” he said.
The Tigers battled Cambridge-Isanti on May 18 and Chisago Lakes on May 19 before most likely taking to the road for their opening round opponent in sections on May 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.