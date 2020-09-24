The Princeton boys soccer team was undefeated and after scoring the first goal against Monticello to take the lead, the team looked poised to make it six straight wins to start the season. The Magic had other plans however, and rallied to hand the Tigers their first loss by a 3-2 score on Sept. 17.
Thus far this season, Princeton has yet to be challenged. The team’s closest margin of victory has been three goals. The Magic proved to be up to the task and fought hard against the Tigers.
Princeton Head Coach Jason Senne was happy to see a different type of game for the team. “It definitely was an exciting game, fun to play, it was nice to have that back and forth action,” said Senne.
After scoring the first goal in the game off of a Jayden Loshaw’s leg, Monticello was able to bounce back to score the next two to take a 2-1 lead into the half.
Tigers’ Cooper Nowak was then able to tie the game at 2-2, but the Magic once again scored to take the 3-2 advantage. Princeton would not go quietly but were not able to tie the game to force overtime and saw the team’s five-game winning streak to start the season come to an end.
“The boys played extremely well tonight, we had four or five really good looks to tie the game but unfortunately they didn’t go in,” explained Senne.
Nowak, who is Princeton’s leading scorer on the year, praised Monticello’s defensive attack. “Their defense was better than defenses we have played before and we got tired at the end,” Nowak said. Two goals scored is a new season low for the Tigers.
Princeton’s defense was also put to the test against Monticello. The Magic were able to sneak three goals past goalkeeper Ben Hallberg as Monticello took advantage of their scoring chances. “They had a high pressuring mid-field and we weren’t getting back enough. They had open shots from the 18 and in, we just had trouble marking them,” Hallberg said.
The three goals scored by the Magic were the only goals Princeton has allowed this season. The goals snapped Hallberg’s five-game shutout streak to start the season.
Despite the steak ending, Hallberg still was happy to enjoy the success and notice the progress the team has made defensively. “It’s an improvement and it shows how far we have come as a team, not just me as a goalkeeper but our defense keeping up,” said the goalkeeper.
Princeton now sits at 5-1-0 while Monticello moves to 5-0-1.
Into the next game the competition doesn’t get easier as the Tigers as they faced St. Francis, who ended Princeton’s season last year.
Going into the game, Princeton will look to get revenge on the Saints according to Nowak. “They beat us three times last year. It will be a game with high intensity but we want to get this one,” he said. The team will have to capitalize on scoring chances if they want to walk away with the win added Nowak.
The Saints entered the game with a record of 6-0-1.
The Tigers hit the road on Sept. 22 battling St. Francis followed by a trip to Chisago Lakes on Sept. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.