The Princeton Tigers tennis team has had a common obstacle the past three years in the Section 7AA Tournament. Elk River had ended Princeton’s season the last two years heading into an Oct. 12 match up against the Elks.
The Tigers will have to wait again until next year to have the chance to end the streak. Elk River was able to defeat Princeton 7-0 in the Section Semifinals.
The Tigers were able to set up the rematch against the top-seeded Elks after defeating second-seed Hibbing, 5-2 on Oct. 8. Coming off of the win over the upset win over the Bluejackets, Princeton knew they would have their hands full with Elk River.
Despite the loss, Head Coach Kelly Dorr was happy with how the team played. “I thought we competed hard and performed well,” she said.
The Tigers hoped to pick up a point or two in the match up but losing Lydia Erickson hurt the depth of the team, according to Dorr. Erickson was sidelined due to coming in contact with someone who had COVID-19.
Amelia White, Avery Romann, Violet Wyluda and Emily Jernander all lost their single matches while the pairs of Emma Benjamin/Riley Turnquist, Lily Wyluda/Emily Anderson and Jeneva Marcano/Hailey Lupkes lost as well. Romann was the lone player to play in a third set.
Though losing to the Elks, Dorr was still pleased with the results this season. “Getting back to the Section Semifinals is something I wasn’t sure we would be able to do at the beginning of the year,” she said.
Though losing in postseason play, the season is not over for the Tigers. Princeton will now get the shot to play Andover on Oct. 14 for third place in Section 7AA.
The rule was put in place by the Minnesota State High School League to allow teams to play more matches due to COVID-19 shortening the season.
Dorr looks forward for the chance for Princeton’s players to get the chance to play one more time this year. “I think it will be a fun match and a good way to end the season,” she said.
Andover lost to Duluth East 5-2 to set up the contest. Princeton hosted the match.
