Despite Princeton senior forward Haydn Stay's 33 points and 10 rebounds, the Tigers were not able to advance past DeLaSalle on Thursday afternoon in the Minnesota State High School League's Class AAA boys basketball state tournament.
Getting past Austin in their opening round game of the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League’s State Boys Basketball tournament, the Princeton boys were not able to keep up their run, falling to the DeLaSalle Islanders by a 77-65 score in the state semifinals this afternoon at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena.
Opening the game featuring the second-seeded Tigers and third-seeded Islanders in the semifinals, DeLaSalle’s defense led to Princeton struggling to operate its offense.
Forcing seven turnovers and holding the Tigers to 33 percent shooting for opening half, DeLaSalle took a nine-point lead into the break despite Princeton senior forward Haydn Stay’s 15 points and five rebounds in the first 18 minutes of action.
Back after the break, the Islanders were able to keep Princeton at arm’s length for a majority of the half before the Tigers cut the lead to 61-55 with 5:31 to go after a Stay steal and pass ahead led to an Evan Schimming lay in.
But that would be as close as Princeton would get as the Islanders immediately answered with a 6-0 run to push the lead back to double digits as they never looked back.
After the strong opening half, Stay continued to try to will Princeton to victory in the second half, totaling another 18 point to bring his game total to 33, along with 10 rebounds for the double-double, but DeLaSalle proved to overcome the monster effort.
Tigers’ Cooper Nowak also added 12 points and five assists while Cooper Drews had seven points in the defeat.
With the loss, the Tigers’ record dropped to 27-2 as the defeat was Princeton’s first since Jan. 15, snapping a 17-game winning streak.
Dropping the game to the Islanders, Princeton will now play again on Saturday, March 26, in the State Tournament’s third place game.
The Tigers will take on Mankato East, who lost to Totino-Grace in the other semifinal match up by a 77-39 margin.
Princeton and Mankato East will square off starting at 2 p.m. at the University of Concordia’s Gangelhoff Center.
