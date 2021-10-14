Heading into the team’s opening round of Section 7AA Team play, Princeton girls tennis was presented with a road trip to Blaine to take on the Bengals on Oct. 5.
Having already squared off this season, a 4-3 win for Blaine back on Sept. 13, the Tigers knew they would have their hands full trying to knock off the sixth-seeded Bengals.
Blaine proved to be ready for the rematch, knocking off Princeton by a 6-1 score to end the Tigers’ team season.
Picking up the lone win of the match was senior, Avery Romann, who defeated her opponent from Blaine in the No. 2 singles match by 6-3 and 6-2 sets.
For the rest of the singles pairings, Amelia Smith, Brooke Maida and Greta Kelzer each fell in two sets.
On the doubles side, the Bengals swept through the Tigers’ duos of Lydia Erickson and Violet Wyluda, Emily Jernander with Kate Gross and Aubrey Harvala plus Allie Engbrecht.
Though falling and ending the team season, the individual season is still alive for a few Princeton players.
For singles, Erickson took on Cally Peterson of St. Francis while Romann battled Lindsey Salmela, another Saint.
On the doubles side, White and Wyluda battled a pair from Chisago Lake while Gross and Jernander competed against a duo from Forest Lake.
The matches of the Section 7AA doubles and singles individual tournament were held on Oct. 12 at Chisago Lakes High School but results were not available prior to deadline.
If any Tigers were able to advance, they would next compete on Oct. 19, again returning to Chisago Lakes.
