Coming into the boy’s soccer Section 7A Final between the second seeded Princeton and eight seeded Duluth Denfeld, both teams knew they would be in for a tightly contested game on a chilly night in Princeton. The two battled all night exchanging blows before the Hunters were able to come out on top with the 2-1 win on Oct. 21.
The final match of the year for both teams saw Denfeld throw the first punch as they Hunters grabbed the early 1-0 lead. That one-goal lead was the first deficit the Tigers found themselves in during the section tournament.
Denfeld wouldn’t stop there as they continued to play well, chipping in another goal before the end of the half to put itself up 2-0.
Goalkeeper Ben Hallberg noted the Tigers had troubles slowing down the Hunters in the first half. “The first half we had trouble marking them, especially their star player. We had troubles staying with him and we left the mid field open,” he said.
After regrouping at half time, the Tigers we have seen all year came out strong as they resumed play. The second half saw Princeton play their normal attacking style and put pressure on Denfeld according to Head Coach Jason Senne. “We switched back to our more attacking style and we put a ton of pressure on them,” Senne said.
Hallberg agreed with his coach and thought the Tigers played much better after the half. “The second half we really came together as a team and we started playing better together,” he said.
Princeton was able to get scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize in the opening minutes of the second frame.
The Tigers would not get discouraged as Princeton kept pushing until they finally scraped a goal across with less than 10 minutes left in the contest. Luke Dufner was able to sneak a goal past the Hunters’ goalkeeper to cut the deficit to one with time running out.
Preston Senne picked up the assist on the goal.
Princeton kept pushing to put in the equalizing goal but was not able to tie the game as Denfeld held on to secure the Section 7A Championship.
The loss in the Tigers’ first section title match wraps the season at 12-2-1 for the team.
Even with the loss and falling short of being section champs, senior Caleb Young was still enjoyed his last season playing for Princeton. “This was a really fun season, I really enjoyed it and even though we were really close to our goal, going to state, it was still really fun,” he said.
The season saw Princeton improve from last year in all facets of their game. The team picked up a program-high eight wins in the shortened season while finishing second in the Mississippi.
Young along with fellow seniors Will Iverson, Nate Stevens and Kolby Brown will leave due to graduation.
Senne will miss the seniors and the contributions to the team. “The seniors showed leadership this year and that’s always tough to replace. It’s great for them to have had this success this year,” he said.
Even with the lofty heights Princeton reached this year, the Tigers expect no drop off next year. “I look for us to be back in this game (Section Final) next year,” Senne said. Princeton will be returning a core group of juniors next season including reigning Mississippi 8 Player of the Year, Cooper Nowak.
Young was inclined to agree with his coach. “I think they will going even farther next year. They will be a strong team and a majority of them will be back next year,” said Young.
Princeton will now enter its offseason already with their goal in mind for next year; A state berth.
