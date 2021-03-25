The Princeton ice hockey team, fresh off of an upset win over Sauk Rapid-Rice, entered into their Section 5A Quarterfinal match up against Northern Lakes aiming to keep their season alive.
Against the second-seeded Lightning, the Tigers gave everything they had but fell in heartbreaking fashion, dropping the game 4-3 in overtime on March 18 at Breezy Point Arena.
Though suffering the defeat, Princeton Head Coach Todd Frederick was happy to be a part of the highly competitive game. “It was probably one of the better playoff games I have been associated with. It was a great game,” said Frederick.
The contest for the Tigers did not start the way Princeton would have envisioned as Northern Lakes was able to score under a minute into the contest as it looked like it might be a long night for the visiting team.
Falling behind early may have shook other teams but Frederick credited his squad for not letting it rattle them. “They have been warriors and they didn’t let it affect them. They just got right back after it,” he said.
After allowing the early goal, the Tigers were able to get right back into the game, tying the contest at 1-1 after a Jake Patnode goal, assisted by Dalton Wille and Carver Huber. The two teams entered the intermission by that same score.
Into the second period, Princeton continued to play with the higher seeded Northern Lakes.
The Tigers even saw themselves take a 2-1 lead, thanks to a Wille goal just minutes into the half. The Lightning would respond from the deficit just minutes later, tying the game at two with 9:32 left in the second period.
The two teams played back and forth before seeing the next score in the third period with Patnode once again lighting the lamp to push Princeton back ahead with just under 12 minutes left in the game.
Again, the Lightning would clap right back with goal of their own 19 seconds later, once more tying the game.
Neither team could solve each other’s goalie for the remainder of regulation as the teams headed to OT tied at three.
In the extra time, Northern Shore was able to outshoot the Tigers, 10-3 as the Lightning started to put pressure on Princeton.
On the tenth shot by Northern Shore, the Lightning were able to solve Tigers’ goaltender Devon Day, winning the contest 4-3 and ending Princeton’s season. “It was a great shot and there’s wasn’t much more we could do about it,” said Frederick.
Day, though suffering the defeat, played stellar in net as the senior turned away 47 shots.
The loss ends Princeton’s season at 6-11 overall.
As the year ends for the Tigers, the team will miss dearly the 11 seniors that are leaving the program said Frederick. “These guys have been great for us for three years. They were the leaders of our team and they led by example with how they played on the ice, how they showed up every day and worked hard. They were great role models and we are going to miss them,” said Frederick.
Coming back into next year, Frederick hopes the team can resume normal offseason routines and return strong. “We are hoping for a good summer this year.”
