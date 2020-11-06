The early season has not been kind to the Tigers’ volleyball team. After having to endure a two-week quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test, the schedule did not do Princeton any favors. After a close, five-set loss against Becker to open the season, Big Lake, North Branch and Monticello were up next for the Tigers.
The Hornets, Vikings and Magic were all able to hand Princeton 3-0 losses this past week as the Tigers will now look to bounce back from the defeats.
A tough opponent awaited Princeton in Big Lake on Oct. 27. The Hornets entered the contest 0-3 but had battled against some of the tougher foes in the Mississippi 8, falling just short of victories. Though falling in three sets, the match was highly competitive with Big Lake winning by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-15.
Faith Zins led the team picking up 13 assists while Skylar Ternes picked up seven digs in the loss.
Up next for Princeton, the teams didn’t get any easier as State-Power, North Branch awaited the Tigers on Oct. 29.
The Vikings proved to be the better team but much like the match against Big Lake, Princeton competed well despite falling in three sets. The Tigers lost 25-15, 25-23 and 25-13.
Zins once again led the team in assists with nine while Taylor Mollet added seven assists and five kills in the losing effort.
Wrapping up the difficult stretch of opponents was Monticello. The Magic entered the contest undefeated having defeated both North Branch and Big Lake on the year.
Princeton would lose 3-0 but didn’t go quietly as each set was a battle between the two teams.
Head Coach Sarah Rittenhouse was not discouraged by the effort the team displayed in the match against Monticello. “We were competitive and played hard but we just let them get a few too many runs and then we had to keep fighting from behind,” she said.
Princeton lost 25-18, 25-17 and 25-17 against the Magic. Julia Slipy put in a strong performance in the loss, scooping out 13 digs while adding three kills.
The Tigers now sit at 0-4 on the year.
Even with the tough losses, Princeton and Rittenhouse know the team is on the right track. “We started out with some tough matches. We are working hard and the girls are grinding every day. Each match we are playing better, which gives the girls more confidence,” Rittenhouse said.
Coming back from the two-week delay due to COVID-19 has affected the team but the team is now getting into the swing of things. Some additional practice and games will greatly benefit the team moving forward said Rittenhouse. “We kind of have to play catch up every day get into the groove of playing in a match and then practicing, conditioning and all those things that go with it,” she said noting that the team has only had six practices with playing four games.
Now with a couple days to practice, the team will next head to Cambridge-Isanti on Nov. 5 aiming to pick up their first win of the young season.
