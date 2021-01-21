2019-2020 Results: Lost to Foley 36-24 in Section 7AA Championship.
The Princeton wrestling team has great expectations for the 2021 season.
That’s because last year, the Tigers reached the brink of securing the team’s first Section 7AA Team Title before falling to Foley.
Princeton Senior Zach Wells has a simple summary regarding the team’s lofty goals this season. “I don’t mean to sound cocky, but if we have a section tournament, we are going to be section champs this year,” Wells said.
Head Coach Brian Hellman took the season prognosticating a step further.
“The goal is to not only to make the state tournament, but to place,” Hellman said, adding: “I think our team is good enough to be a Top Five team there.”
Hellman hopes there will be a tournament. Coaches have yet to receive guidance from the Minnesota State High School League on possible state meets. Barring any injuries or COVID-19 related issues, Princeton seems poised to make good on what’s projected by all involved. Returning from last year’s team will be all six wrestlers who made it to tournament in St. Paul.
That list includes Seniors Landen Parent, Kyle Boeke, Zach Wells along with Parker Adkins, Ethan Ballweber as well as state champion Tyler Wells. Even with all of that talent hitting the mats Princeton still must slay powerful Foley, which is ranked higher than Princeton in preseason.
“Right now, looking at the rankings that came out in the preseason, Foley is still above us,” Boeke said. “When we get to duel them, I think we will beat them by 20 to 30 points,” added Boeke, who finished sixth at state last year in the 138-pound weight class. “I think we are top five [in Class AA],” he added.
The Tigers will have the chance to prove themselves during a regular season that features an incredibly tough schedule.
“It’s probably the toughest schedule I have put together since I have been here,” Hellman said.
Among some of the teams include nationally ranked Simley, along a handful of other tough and highly ranked teams from around the state.
Wells said this season will provide Princeton with a chance to prove itself.
“I think it will be a big opportunity for us to wrestle a team that is not only ranked in state, but ranked in the nation,” he said. “[Squaring off against] Simley will really show our team where we are at.”
If Princeton is able to achieve its goals this year, it would mean a lot to the senior class, according to Parent. “It would be great for this program, and the way it was built from all of us who have been dedicated to it. If we can make it to state, it would be sweet,”
Looking at the individual side of the wrestling mats, Hellman believes the team could surpass six wrestlers at the state meet.
“If we end up with an individual tournament, it is going to be more than six,” he said. “We have that type of room. Each of our kids feeds off each other and they push each other a little harder every day,”
Zach and Tyler Wells, Boeke, and Parent all hope to take home championships at their individual weight classes, he added.
The Tigers started their season of great expectations by taking on Big Lake and Albany in a triangular Jan. 14 in Princeton.
