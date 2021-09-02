2020 Results; Girls fifth in M8, 12th in Section 7AA. Boys fourth in M8, ninth in Section 7AA
With the cross country season returning to normal circumstances, the year for the Princeton team will revert to less of a sprint and more to the marathon it was meant to be.
As the season reverts back to the usual length it has been, the Tigers look to take advantage of the added weeks of running as the youthful team aims to build up their legs to compete come this fall.
Senior captain Owen Haubenschild knows having that additional time to prepare for the final leg of the season will be much more ideal than what was last year’s situation. “We had to go fast last year because our season was shortened. This year we will start a little slower so we can get those base miles to prepare for the end of the season,” said Haubenschild.
Having that extra time to prep will come in handy as the Tigers will have to rely on younger runners to fill varsity roles this year said Princeton Head Coach Tom Ostroot. “We will be a younger team this season, that is for sure,” he said.
Though being a younger squad, there will be positives to having so much untapped, budding talent believes fellow senior captain Ellie Horton. “I’m really excited for our team this year for that we are so young so we have so much potential to grow,” said Horton.
Mixing with that younger core will also be some established runners for both sides of the team for the Tigers.
Leading the girls will be multiple state entrant in Julia Daubner, who will enter into her junior year.
Ostroot looks to Daubner to continue her strong racing while building off of a couple successful seasons. “She (Daubner) is coming off a good track season and a good cross country season, hopefully she will be able to keep going right where she was at,” said Ostroot.
Daubner will be joined by several underclassmen runners including sister Elizabeth Daubner and Savannah Munger among others that will aim for growth this season.
For the boys, there will be a pair leading the Tigers into the new season with Adam Young, Nathan Meixell, who will look to fill the four spots left open by graduating seniors.
Along with the new faces aiming to step in varsity roles for Princeton will be the addition of a new section and competition for the Tigers.
This season will see the Minnesota State High School League add a third class to the cross country season.
With the adding of a new class, provided will be a different playing field for Princeton said Ostroot. “The playing field has got a little more condensed where it is even for everyone, I know that it will be better for us with the taking out of some of those big teams like Andover and Forest Lake.”
Horton once again looks as the change as a positive to possibly propel some Tigers into the state meet. “Our section is going to be really competitive but it is going to be smaller and I think it will be easier to make it to state. It’s going to be tough but we have more potential to make it there,” she said.
Having the increased possibility to see runners make a run at a state berth, Princeton wasted no time kicking off its season as the Tigers hosted time trials on Aug. 26 at the Princeton Middle School.
