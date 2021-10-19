The goal going into the season for the Princeton boys soccer team was to advance to the Section Championship Game.
After squeezing out a 1-0 win over Monticello in the Section 6AA Semifinals Tuesday night at John Harvey Field, the Tigers might have to readjust those goals.
Picking up the victory over the Magic now punches Princeton’s ticket back to the Section Championship as now the Tigers will look to take on the Willmar Cardinals on Oct. 21 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Seeing his squad make it back to the brink of a state tournament is a big accomplishment for the Princeton squad believes Tigers’ Head Coach Jason Senne. “For us to do this two years in a row… That’s huge,” he said.
Early on in the season, it looked like the Tigers might fall short of this goal.
Picking up losses against some tough teams in the area, Princeton didn’t let those defeats go without purpose.
After grabbing the 1-0 lead over the Magic, the Tigers were able to draw from those losses said Senne. “If you would have asked the boys early on, they weren’t sure if we were going to make it but some of those early losses toughened them up. Tonight in the situation with a one goal lead, we didn’t panic,” said Senne.
Though being able to hold on to the lead late, it looked like it might not get to that point as the Magic were able to start the game off hot, taking it to the Tigers. “They came out blazing. That first ten minutes, they owned us,” said Senne.
But Princeton’s defense was able to stand tall and weathering the storm as the game went into halftime scoreless.
Back after the break, the teams were able to even out play with both trading opportunities to score but neither found the back of the net.
Not until a cross by Princeton’s Cooper Nowak was placed perfectly for Cameron Dassow.
Dassow, having failed to convert on an earlier attempt, did not let this one slip away as the senior midfielder was able to bury the shot into the back of the net to give Princeton the 1-0 lead with under 20 minutes left in the contest.
“Obviously, I missed the first one so I had to put this one home,” said Dassow on the shot.
Playing with the lead, the Magic came hard charging at the Tigers’ 1-0 advantage.
Princeton goalie Ben Hallberg was up to the challenge as the senior made every save he had to down the stretch, preserving the Tigers’ lead. Hallberg finished with 14 saves in the winning effort.
As the clock struck zero, Princeton had held on for the 1-0 win and moved the Tigers’ on to the Section 6AA Final.
Adding the win to the current stretch the Tigers are on, the team is 10-0-1 in their last 11 games and sit at 12-3-2 overall.
Now getting to a second straight Section Championship Game, the goal is to now win it said junior defenseman Preston Senne. “Obviously we want revenge from last year, we lost there last season,” said Senne, adding that the team will have to play well to make that happen.
To get revenge for the loss, the Tigers will have to get past unbeaten and top seeded Willmar, who will enter the contest at 16-0-2.
Having already met once this year, a 3-1 victory for the Cardinals, the Tigers will look to also avenge that loss as the two teams square off on Oct. 21 at STMA.
The contest is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.
