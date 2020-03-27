Cody Miller and Tate Laabs of the Princeton boys basketball team received academic all-state honors for Class AAA for their work in the classroom as announced by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
“It’s incredible to receive all of the honors on and off the court Princeton is especially known for their hard work in the classroom and on the court,” said Laabs on being named to the team. Miller also shared that “it really means a lot” to the senior. “The ball stops bouncing for everyone at some point, so being able to succeed in other areas is very beneficial,” explained Miller.
Head coach Brett Cloutier was proud of the two for being named to the team. “It’s a great honor for them to get recognized for their excellence on the basketball court and in the classroom. The two were great for us all season and even better in the classroom,” said Cloutier.
Laabs took pride in being named to the team and being able to do it with not just his teammate, but one of his friends, meant even more. “Cody and I do a little bit of everything together, from going to the gym to late night study sessions, to endless hours of film… It’s awesome to get this honor with not only a teammate but a lifelong friend,” said Laabs.
Both Laabs and Miller were apart of two 7AAA Championship teams and were a part of the team that snapped an 87-year state tournament drought for the Tigers.
Laabs will attend St. John’s in Collegeville next year, where he plans on studying business management, while Miller will study Health Sciences at Valley City State University with hopes to become an orthodontist. Both will continue their basketball careers at the collegiate level.
