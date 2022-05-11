It was a near perfect evening for the Sixth Annual Chuck Johnson Invitational hosted by Princeton on Thursday, May 5. The Tigers had a great evening as well, both boys and girls track and field teams took second place out of eight teams.
The hurdlers, relay teams and field event athletes all had successful evenings for the Tigers.
Lillian Koenig (17.63 seconds) took second in the girls 100 meter hurdles before winning the girls 300 hurdles with her time of 50.55. Logan Mollet (17.49 seconds) took second in the boys 110 hurdles. Donovan Brown (11.34 seconds) took second in the boys 100 meter dash. Brown later won the long jump after jumping 21’ 00.25”.
The boys 4x800 meter relay team took second after running it in 8:40.18. The girls 4x200 relay team took third place with a time of 1:55.76. Both 4x100 relay teams took third. The girls finished in 53.51 seconds and the boys in 46.15 seconds. The girls 4x400 relay took third with their time of 4:30.18. The boys 4x400 won with a time of 3:38.65, 0.2 seconds faster than second place Zimmerman.
The Tigers had plenty more top three finishes. Julia Daubner took third in the girls 1600 meter after finishing in 5:49.26. Jonah Hviding (51.90) and Nathan Meixell (54.39) took first and second respectively in the boys 400 meter.
Adam Schreder (2:06.92) took second in the boys 800. Kate Gross took second girls high jump after clearing 4’ 10” and later took second in the triple jump after jumping 32’ 10.50”. Cadyn Miller won the boys pole vault after jumping 12’. Kaitlyn Sautter took second in the girls long jump after jumping 15’ 2”.
Paishynce Hudkins took second in the girls shot put after throwing 29’ 3.50”. Owen Anderson (43’ 11.50”) and Hayden Blood (38’ 9.50”)took the top two spots in the boys shot put to finish off the meet for the Tigers.
