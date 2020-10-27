Fresh off a loss to Annandale, Princeton aimed to get into the win column against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.
The Tigers were able to blow off some steam after the loss to the Cardinals on the way to a 47-7 rout over the Crusaders Oct. 15 at John Harvey Field.
Head Coach Ryan Fay knew that Princeton could compete at this high of a level but it just needed a little bit of game experience before showing these flashes. “We needed a little time to learn who we are and what we can do,” said Fay attributing the first game against Annandale as a huge experience for the team.
No one benefitted more than sophomore quarterback Cooper Drews after that first game. In Drews’ second varsity start he was able to find success early and often.
Fay recognized the team gave Drews a tough opening opponent but knew it would help the young quarterback moving forward. “We kind of threw him into the fire against a very talented team and for him to get that experience settled his feet down and settled his nerves. We knew he was capable of this mentally and physically,” he said.
Drews bounced back from a two interception game against Annandale to be nearly perfect on the afternoon throwing for more touchdowns than incompletions. Drews completed 12 of his 14 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns.
Early in the contest, Princeton’s rushing attack was able to get the scoring started with a 5-yard run by Jacob Whitcomb to give the Tigers the early 7-0 lead.
Princeton once again found itself with the ball again after a successful onside kick and did not take long to score again after a 50-yard strike through the air from Drews to Manny Flicek. After the successful PAT, it was 14-0 Tigers early in the first quarter.
Cathedral would respond with a long touchdown pass of their own after a Princeton defensive back slipped making the game 14-7.
The game was all Princeton from that point forward as the Tigers did not allow the Crusaders to score again.
Princeton took a 33-7 lead at half while coasting to the 40-point win.
Flicek had a big day receiving ending with 148 yards on six catches to go along with two scores. Flicek wasn’t the only receiver who found success as Evan Schimming added a pair of touchdown grabs.
The passing attack was balanced by a good ground game as the Tigers punched in three rushing scores. Whitcomb, Ty Kitzman and Kaden Olson all found the end zone rushing the ball.
When the Tigers are clicking they will be a very tough team to stop according to Fay. “We have some talented guys and when we are all firing together and executing at a high level, we are hard to stop,” Fay said.
Princeton’s offense totaled 459 yards of total offense in the game.
Even in the blowout win, Princeton still found an area to improve upon; penalties. It will just be some minor stuff to clean up according to Fay.
Up next for the Tigers will be a familiar foe as Zimmerman will come to town. Even with the Thunder’s 0-2 record, Fay expects a hard fought battle from the opponent to the south. “It’s going to be a tough one, it’s a team that we have struggled against for the past 10 years.”
Princeton will host Zimmerman at John Harvey Field Oct. 23 hoping improve its record to 2-1 while keeping the Thunder winless.
