2019 Results: Ninth in Section 5A.
The Princeton girls swimming and dive team experienced a great deal of growth last season as the youthful Tigers improved vastly throughout the year.
Coming into this season, a former Princeton alumnae has plans to keep program moving forward.
Montana Lawrence, new Princeton head coach, is no stranger to the program.
She swam for the team for six years before swimming for the University of Minnesota-Morris.
The fact that Lawrence is able to coach for her former team is a dream come true, she said.
“I have dreamed of coaching this particular team for a very long time,” Lawrence added. “It means a lot to me that the district decided to hire me for the position. It was kind of serendipitous because I was in my final year of undergraduate work when the position opened up and I did not expect to get hired, but when I did, I was ecstatic. It’s amazing to come home to the team you grew up on and return as the coach.”
The Princeton assignment is Lawrence’s first head coaching job, but the experienced swimmer has been poolside her entire life. Her experience will come in handy for the youthful Tigers as Princeton will have only a couple seniors on the its roster.
Alana Mrocek, a senior captain, said Lawrence is pushing the team harder than previous coaches.
“She knows where we are at and she is helping push us to get to a better point,” Mrocek said.
Fellow captain Sydney Negri added having Lawrence being a former swimmer for Princeton will help the team this season.
“She grew up and went to school here and still lives here so she paid attention to what the team used to be and what it is now and she is trying to get us to a higher level,” she said.
Samantha Simonson rounds out the trio of captains for Princeton.
The team has welcomed Lawrence with open arms.
“The team has been very welcoming, and there are quite a few girls who I have worked with before. It has been fun to interact with them every day and get to know the individuals I have not met,” Lawrence said.
There has been a different pace to the season for the Tigers with COVID-19 shortening the schedule.
Princeton has already had its first meet.
To offset a short season, the team has been pushing harder in practice, Negri said.
“We’ve had to work extra hard this year in practice, we practice six times a week to get ready for the shorter season,” she said.
The extra work mixed with the youth the Tigers have could lead to strong results for the team.
Lawrence expects strong performances from her Princeton swimmers.
“I would watch for great performances from the entire team this year. This team is very young, but they are extremely talented. When athletes are young and ambitious there’s really no limits,” Lawrence said.
The new head coach also wants to instill confidence in the young swimmers. “They each have so much potential and I can’t wait to see what each of them can accomplish when they believe in themselves,” said Lawrence.
With the season already underway for Princeton, the hungry Tigers will strive for improvement during the shorter year.
